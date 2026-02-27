A woman going through a divorce reached out to her mother for support and received one of the most shocking responses the internet has seen

Her mother did not offer comfort as she called the divorce immature, sided with the husband, and told her daughter never to call again

The woman’s calm and dignified response to her mother’s brutal message has been praised by thousands of users on Threads who saw themselves in her story

A woman who turned to her mother for support during one of the hardest moments of her life got a brutal response nobody could have seen coming. The screenshots she shared on 26 February 2026 have left the internet stunned.

The woman said her and her husband had been forcing their marriage for years. Images: @nicole_gwen

Thread user @nicole_gwen posted the exchange on the platform, and it spread fast. She is from the United States of America and going through a divorce from her husband, Tom. She reached out to her mother through SMS to explain her decision, asking only for understanding. What she got back was a wall of judgment and a permanent goodbye.

A Daughter asking for support

The woman kept her message calm and clear. She told her mother that her marriage had broken down over the years, and not because of one moment. She highlighted that there are patterns that have made the relationship unsafe for her and her young son. Noting that she was not pointing fingers, she only asked her mother not to take sides.

She explained that the decision had not been made overnight. She told her mother that she deserved peace and that she hoped the family could stand by her even if they did not fully understand everything she had been through.

The response broke the internet

Instead of comfort, her mother sided completely with her husband. She told her that she would never find a more devoted man. She said that she was throwing away years of happy memories and love letters. She brought up a previous hospitalisation. She accused her daughter of wanting to leave just to find someone new. She noted that the ship had sailed and that a lonely life was all that waited ahead.

And then she went on to tell her that she had always had an “evil personality.” One that could never be fixed. She ended the message by telling her not to contact them again. It was goodbye, for good.

@nicole_gwen replied and told her mother that she was saddened but would not be defending her own character. She said she knew who she was. She chose peace over conflict, and she meant it.

See the screenshots posted on Threads here:

Threads users react to the exchange.

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the post below.

herkeelys said:

“The internet is your mom now, and we are proud of you.💜”

crosstastik commented:

“This was so disrespectful to your mom, your husband, yourself and your entire family to air this out for the world to read. This speaks volumes about who the problem is in the marriage.”

majaporter wrote:

“If your mom had to minimise herself to stay with your dad, she could’ve just said that.”

theheatherashley said:

“Oh, honey, stop being polite.”

morghan.richardson commented:

“I hate your mom too.🫂As a divorce lawyer.”

Nicole and her son having drinks together. Image: @nicole_gwen

