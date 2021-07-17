Britney Spears Calls Out People Close to Her for Not Showing When She Was Down

Britney took to social media where she disclosed that people close to her have not been supportive

The musician shared her tribulations barely months after it was made public that she was in a legal bid over the conservatorship, with her father Jamie

Britney Spears spoke about how she was being forced to take birth control against her will to stop her from getting pregnant with her partner

Being a celebrity can be a very daunting task and this, Britney Spears confirmed recently after coming out to share about what she has been dealing with lately.

Britney Spears called out people close to her who have not been on her side. Photo: Britney Spears.

Source: Getty Images

Spears recently took to social media where she picked issue with people close to her who did not show up for her during her 13-year conservatorship, which she is now fighting to overturn.

Spears highlighted the issue just moments after her mother and sister posted supportive messages to social media.

''There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love !!!!'' Britney wrote.

The international musician shared her tribulations barely months after it was made public that she was in a legal bid over the conservatorship, with her father Jamie who had managed much of her life and career since 2008.

Then, it was the time when she was dealing with a series of mental health crises.

However, the musician started her move in a bid to try and end that kind of control.

In earlier hearings on the controversial issue, Spears spoke about how she was being forced to take birth control against her will to stop her from getting pregnant with her partner, who she wants to marry but is also not allowed to.

Earlier this week, former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears posted to her social media:

"Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s*** once and for all. Amen."

Spears also asked this week for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

The star has received considerable support on social media through the #FreeBritney campaign.

