A TikTok video showed the moment tourists were in grave danger after spotting an elephant in the wild

The video captured the unbelievable speed and strength of a full-grown elephant protecting its young

The scene of the elephant attack on a group of sight-seers in nature mortified online users

A TikTok video of an elephant attack became a viral hit. The clip of the dangerous human-wildlife encounter fascinated many people.

Elephant chases tourists in boat and catches their boat. Image: Ayzenstayn

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok video of people who are in trouble with a big elephant received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about the large animal's behaviour.

In a TikTok video shared by ABC World News. A large elephant faced tourists and started charging at them. The tourists in the boat tried to get away as quickly as possible, but the elephant easily gained on them, running in the shallow pool of water. The massive animal easily toppled over the canoe and came back to do more damage.

Elephants are prone to attack with calves as they become more protective. Image: Jay S / 500px

Source: Getty Images

TikTok viewers stand by a different attack

Many people who commented on the video were in awe over the strength of the elephant. The presence of calves indicates that the elephant would likely be aggressive. SANparks experts consider an elephant with a calf as one of the most dangerous animals, as they are willing to protect their young. Some people pointed fingers at the tour guide for getting too close to the elephants that attacked the tourists. Watch the video of the elephant attack and read the comments below:

Connor Cash McClendon 🇧🇼 discussed elephants' habit when with calves:

"Elephants protect their young ones with everything. Deeply sorry to the tourists who experienced this. Botswana 🇧🇼 is still your no 1 tourism destination."

Rahama 🇨🇦 🇱🇷 commented on the elephant attack:

"Elephants are very gentle, they don’t attack you until you do something to them, so what did these people do to them?:

Calton blamed the wildlife guides:

"The tour guide was very careless; these animals should not be approached when they are with their young."

Britt Biller agreed

"Guides are getting far too confident, and the tourists trust all will be fine, and it's not !! She is a Mama Elephant protecting her babies. Stay very far away.

Blaine 🫅 added:

"Tour guides should take full responsibility for this. They should know better than to be this close to wild animals, but they keep on pushing the limits."

Ya_helao🤴🤗🤗 cracked a joke:

"Rumours still going around that the guy in the background is still saying..... hey hey hey till today 😂"

