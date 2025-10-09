Rhino Makes Wildlife Workers Run for Their Lives After Launching Attack in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video became a viral hit as it showed things going wrong with a rhino that drew a crowd
- The clip of wildlife workers who got a massive scare when a rhino charged at them went viral
- People were fascinated by the video of a rhino attack as they got to see how different people reacted during the emergency
People working in rhino conservation were all gathered around a rhino in the wild. Things went wrong with the rhino in a moment of disaster, which received thousands of likes.
The clip made people realise just how dangerous rhinos can be. TikTok viewers commented on the video in awe of the magnificent endangered species.
In a TikTok video posted by @geniebezzi, wildlife workers trying to assist a rhino got a fright. The rhino they were trying to treat in the wild suddenly charged at them, and the entire crowd took off running. No one appeared to be injured as the rhino missed its target while bucking in random directions.
South Africa amused by rhino attack
Online users cracked jokes about the way all the professionals took off running during the rhino attack. Viewers picked who was their favourite among the crowd that ran away. According to the International Rhino Foundation, rhinos rarely attack people. They also defend themselves with their teeth when facing predators or other rhinos. Instead, humans are the bigger threat to rhinos, with many rhino species being critically endangered. Watch the video of the rhino and read people's commentary below:
SDS777 joked about one of the people running from the rhino:
"😂 The guy with the dark hair and black outfit knew 'hier kom iets' so he started moving first. Rumour has it clipboard lady is still running."
@Morne-Tomé 🇮🇹 remarked:
"Everyone is very lucky 🤔 so many people around and so close, if he wanted to take out a few people, it was going to be a breeze."
dygbya5gtuuwa remembered their own animal attack experience:
"When I went, the guides told us not to get out of the car as it was dangerous. And guess what happened."
spk19852 reflected on having a similar experience:
"Been there done that 25 years ago as a 15-year-old.... ranger told our family to hide behind what felt like a twig, considering what was charging us, thankfully ended well😅"
user9000308282704 was impressed:
"Good to see some people still have survival skills. Hate it when the things goes down and people stand around watching."
🌺🪴Music•with•Zhinny🪴🌺 was in stitches:
"Trying to figure out which character is mine. I take the woman at the driver's door😂"
Source: Briefly News
