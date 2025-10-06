A Zimbabwe tour guide shared footage of a family of elephants stampeding through a watery area, forcing trapped visitors to rush to safety

The video showed two adult elephants and two young elephants charging through the area as someone shouted to get them moving away from where people were stuck

The clip got over 800 reactions, with viewers questioning why people were so close to elephants with babies

A Zimbabwean tour guide showed the scary side to viewing wild animals after tourists were charged by a herd of elephants. Images: @WadeMtombeni

A Zimbabwe professional hunter and guide has shared terrifying footage of elephants forcing people to rush for their lives after getting too close to the animals. The video, posted by Wade Mtombeni on 29 September 2025, shows the dangerous moment when visitors found themselves trapped.

In the footage, a family of four elephants, two adults and two young ones, are stampeding through a watery, muddy area. People can be seen trapped between trees, trying desperately to move out of the way as the elephants charge through. Someone off camera keeps shouting at the elephants to get them moving along and away from where the visitors are stuck.

The video shows people rushing through the water, clearly scared of the charging elephants. Someone tries to help others who are stuck, guiding them to safety as the elephant family moves through the area at speed.

A tour guide from Zimbabwe showed how elephant viewing can take a scary turn. Images: @WadeMtombeni

Viewers question why people got so close

The incident sparked debate about wildlife viewing safety:

@Ras Zulus joked:

"When elephants are moving in a serious, disturbed way, trees suffer."

@Rahman Devduth questioned:

"How bad is your eyesight that you need to see an elephant that close?"

@Grant K Ayayee warned:

"The elephants have a baby with them. Don't go near them. They get agitated and will kill you."

@Douglas Chilyabufu was relieved:

"So, this was the ending?"

@Pamela Phiri thanked:

"Thank God they are all okay."

@King Dickzana prayed:

"Amen, thank you, Jesus."

@Mpho Phillip Moatshe asked:

"What do you want there?"

How to stay safe around elephants

According to The Journal of African Elephants, visitors must view elephants at a minimum distance of 100 metres. This is the most comfortable distance for elephants, making it safest for humans.

Guide @WadeMtombeni's video shows exactly what happens when people ignore safety guidelines. The family had young elephants with them, which is when mothers are most protective and dangerous. Never come between a mother and calf, and always assess the elephants' direction of movement without blocking their escape route.

Early warning signs that elephants are uneasy include swinging the front foot, spreading ears, breaking vegetation without eating it, and coiling the trunk. If you see these signs, retreat immediately. More serious warnings include turning towards you with ears spread 90 degrees, throwing dust or branches, vigorous tail swishing, trumpeting, and head shaking.

A real charge happens when elephants rush towards you with ears not fully spread, trunk tightly curled, head low, and tusks pointing forward. It's fast, abrupt and silent, which is why you must pay attention to early warnings and maintain safe distances from the start.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

