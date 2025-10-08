Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge champions are set to take on Manchester United’s U21 side as part of their DDC International Tour, marking an exciting international test for the young Amakhosi outfit.

Like Manchester United, Kaizer Chiefs also have one of the best academies in the Premier Soccer League, and where the champions of the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge league. The squad comprises of Naledi Hlongwane, Aden McCarthy, who are both now in the club's first team.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the exciting development in an official statement, announcing that the 2024/25 DStv Diski Challenge champions, Kaizer Chiefs, will take on English giants Manchester United in November as part of the DDC International Tour.

“As part of their reward, the champions will embark on an 11-day UK tour from 25 November to 7 December 2025, where they’ll face Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21 — giving them the opportunity to test themselves against top international opposition.”

Source: Briefly News