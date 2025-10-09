A woman relaxing on a seashell-shaped float in the Maldives was filmed having a terrifying close call when a nurse shark unexpectedly bumped her float

The suspenseful video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a shocked online audience

Social media users were stunned by the sight, with many debating the safety of the encounter and the nature of the sharks

A young woman's content creation video nearly got ruined after she almost fell into the water surrounded by sharks. Image: @brown_cinnamonn

Source: TikTok

A vacation video of a woman relaxing in the Maldives went viral, blending serene beauty with sudden danger after she panicked and nearly fell into the water surrounded by nurse sharks.

The suspenseful clip, shared on TikTok by @brown_cinnamonn, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were astonished and entertained.

The video starts with the gorgeous lady taking beautiful footage, looking calm and serene in a seashell-shaped floatation device. The scene is captivating, with the beautiful surroundings captured by a drone. The relaxing moment, however, takes a terrifying turn as the float is surrounded by nurse sharks.

The woman floats with sharks in the Maldives

One of the sharks unexpectedly bumps her float with its tail while moving, causing her to panic and nearly fall into the sea, straight toward the sharks. The video was captioned with a note stating her soul had left her body.

Social media users were shocked by her bravery and said they would never attempt to float around sharks. Image: @brown_cinnamonn

Source: TikTok

Understanding the harmless nurse shark

The nurse shark is a slow-moving, bottom-dwelling species found abundantly in the warm, shallow waters of the western Atlantic and eastern Pacific Oceans. Although largely harmless to humans, these sharks can grow up to 14 feet and possess strong jaws filled with thousands of small, serrated teeth, which they use to crush and eat shellfish, shrimp, and coral.

The National Geographic states that they are distinguished by their gray-brown colour and smooth skin, which sets them apart from most other sharks. The name 'nurse shark'may originate from the archaic word nusse (meaning cat shark) or the Old English word hurse (sea-floor shark). While the species has no special conservation status, human activity near their habitat is beginning to put pressure on their population, according to National Geographic.

SA's stunned by the woman's bravery

The video garnered 503K views, 44K likes, and nearly 400 comments from social media users who responded with a mix of awe, fear, and curiosity. Many called her brave, saying they would never attempt to do what she did, expressing serious fear of sharks.

Some were confused about whether they were sharks or dolphins, expressing relief that she was safe. Others said those were tamed sharks, noting that she would never attempt that in a wide sea.

User @KingDutchess said:

"This generation only fears pregnancy, I swear 😭🤣."

User @lemmy commented:

"Those are tamed sharks already 😒. You can’t and will never try this at wide sea 😒."

User @Jemima | Content Strategist shared:

"And, they can flip it 😫."

User @Tholang asked:

"Girl, what were you thinking 😂."

User @Chiamaka shared:

"You have no fear 😂."

User @Siphesihle Mfeketo said:

"Girl! You’re not scared enough. Sorry 😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about sharks

A marine life-loving guy fearlessly carried a hammerhead shark back to the sea, moving through rocks with remarkable balance, impressing many social media users.

A big shark was spotted in the shallow part of a Gqeberha beach by a marine life-loving man.

Social media users were happy to hear that the great white sharks were returning to Cape Town seas after four years of absence.

Source: Briefly News