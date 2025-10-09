A veteran surfer narrowly survived a rare shark attack after being targeted in an unusual encounter involving a seal

The attack left him seriously injured, requiring dozens of stitches, though he remains in stable condition

Experts warn that such incidents, while uncommon, highlight the ongoing risks at well-known surf spots, urging caution for all water-goers

A surfer narrowly escaped death after being bitten twice by a shark, which mistook him for prey while a seal used him as a decoy.

The terrifying incident happened at a popular surf break known as The Sewer on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, on Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Lee Berryman, 57, an experienced surfer and local tour guide, was catching waves at D’Estrees Bay when a massive bronze whaler, also known as a copper shark, lunged out of the water and sank its teeth into his leg.

Witnesses said the shark had been chasing a group of young seals moments before the attack. In a shocking twist, one of the seals darted behind Berryman, using him as cover and putting him directly in the shark’s path.

Video footage captured the violent moment when the shark thrashed through the water, dragging Berryman under as onlookers watched in horror. He managed to break free and paddle back to shore, where another surfer and a doctor helped him before he drove himself to the hospital.

How is his condition after the attack?

Doctors treated him with 50 stitches to close deep wounds on his leg. Despite the terrifying ordeal, Berryman is said to be in good spirits. Craig Wickham, owner of Exceptional Kangaroo Island, said they knew almost immediately he was all right, which came as a huge relief.

Shark Watch SA later confirmed that the veteran surfer was recovering well. Shark encounters in The Sewer are not uncommon.

In 2020, surfer Dion Lynch was attacked in the same waters, suffering serious injuries to his back and thighs. Authorities have urged caution, though the beach remains open to the public.

Tribute for missing kite surfer

Dozens of kite surfers and residents gathered at Small Bay in Bloubergstrand on Sunday, 14 September 2025, to honour Graham Howes, who tragically lost his life earlier that month.

Howes, 38, went missing on 7 September after heading out alone for a kite surfing session from Eden on the Bay. When he failed to return by late afternoon, his family reported him missing.

His kite and board were discovered the next morning, and later that day, a private yacht assisting in the search recovered his body between Bloubergstrand and Dassen Island.

The extensive search operation involved the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Metro Rescue, SAPS diving units, local fishermen, volunteers, and neighbourhood watch groups. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the combined efforts brought closure to the grieving family.

At the paddle-out ceremony, friends and fellow kite surfers formed a circle in the water and released flowers in his memory, a peaceful tribute to a life lost at sea.

Source: Briefly News