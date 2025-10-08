A new video of South African rapper Shebeshxt has gone viral on social media

The controversial rapper was captured in a clip dancing and showing off his tattoos, and fans admired his authenticity

Meanwhile, some South Africans labelled Shebe as a bad influence and criticised his supporters for condoning his unruly behaviour

South African lekompo star Shebeshxt is once again trending on social media; thankfully, it's not over anything wrong that he did.

The rapper is the talk of the town after a new video of his surfaced online, and the online community just cannot get enough of his authenticity.

Originally from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, the controversial rapper rose to fame for his fusion of hip hop and the popular lekompo genre.

But what really stood out for many people was the rapper's tattoos, which cover a large portion of his body, from his torso to even his head and face.

Affectionately called South Africa's Tupac, the rapper also has an extensive criminal past, which has seen him spend a portion of his life behind bars. He often narrates some of his experiences in his songs and interviews, and is an open book.

With an appearance many would describe as frightening, Shebe to many is a friendly person; however, some have unfortunately been at the receiving end of his violent behaviour.

Shebe has a rap sheet of violent outbursts, which have seen him attack strangers and often his own supporters on several occasions.

Not only that, but the rapper's recklessness has also led to many car accidents, one of which, tragically, cost him his daughter's life in June 2024.

Nevertheless, many continue to marvel at the rapper's character and charisma, which stand out from the superficial celebrity images often seen.

He's seen as authentic, a characteristic that fans, such as Twitter (X) user Mothematiks, describe as "real," and, like Sol Phenduka, the fan claimed Shebe was the only superstar in South Africa:

Taking to his timeline, the supporter shared a clip of Shebe in his true nature, without a shirt and showing off his body art:

"The only superstar we have in South Africa. No PR, no mainstream media, no gimmick, just pure realness and aura."

The clip sparked a wide array of reactions from the online community, many of whom debated about Shebe's character and influence not only on the entertainment industry but on young supporters who look up to him.

Previously, the rapper was caught in a slam when a video showing him allegedly partaking in controversial recreational activities surfaced.

Reacting to the backlash, Shebe said he did not want to be seen as a role model to people's children, and urged parents to take on the responsibility of raising their kids.

Watch Shebeshxt's video below:

How did social media react?

Online users agreed with the statement and affirmed Shebeshxt's superstar status. Read some of their comments below:

Mdixx said:

"I actually would go as far as saying he is literally one of the best performing artists in ZA. Way up there with bo Makhadzi, OkMalumkoolkat, Mi Casa, etc."

Thapelo_Advisor reacted:

"South African superstars, only Shebe and @akaworldwide."

SSbuda_H added:

"This guy's charisma is unmatched. He's on another level."

Others online debated about the rapper's appearance and belly bulge:

a7oRc3 said:

"He needs to start taking care of himself."

ATshoaedi added:

"I’m not about to argue, but let’s be honest, homeboy doesn’t look very healthy. The 'pure realness and aura' might need a doctor’s appointment more than a fan club."

_wizdomination speculated:

"The liver is beginning to swell, which is usually from excessive drinking and/ or drug use."

Meanwhile, some online users argued about Shebeshxt's violent behaviour:

silentical said:

"Imagine doing PR for this guy. You will constantly get a call at 3 am that he discharged a firearm. Now you have to come and defend the firearm."

JolaNhlx wrote:

"His gimmick is violence and lawlessness. A wannabe gangster killing his daughter 'cause he thought being a gangster meant he could drive drunk and recklessly."

Hleniwe1 added:

"He still killed his daughter with all that recklessness, unfortunately."

