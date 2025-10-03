The late South African Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was captured in a video joyfully dancing with Zulu traditional dancers at what looks like a wedding

The highly emotional clip was shared on Facebook, attracting widespread attention and immense sorrow

Social media users were divided, with mourning being overshadowed by fierce speculation linking his death to recent corruption testimony

A local woman shared a video of Nathi Mthethwa, in his happier days, showing off his Zulu traditional dance moves. Image: Londeka N Mthethwa

The sudden passing of former South African Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was met with both profound sadness and deep public scepticism.

The emotional video, shared on Facebook by Londeka N Mthethwa, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from the online community, which responded with mixed views.

The video showcases the late diplomat Nathi Mthethwa in a moment of pure celebration. The clip, filmed in a tent, at what appears to be a wedding, shows him joining a group of Zulu traditional dancers on a red carpet, confidently displaying his own dance talent as surrounding guests cheered him on.

The diplomat dances at an event

The Facebook user who shared the post, Londeka N Mthethwa, added a deeply personal caption, which reads, "My heart is empty; words are failing me. My heart is shattered into pieces." This powerful imagery of a man full of life contrasts tragically with the news of his passing on September 30, after his body was found in a hotel room in Paris.

The controversy surrounding his death has become intense. The tragic timing of his departure coincided with major legal proceedings, as Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony had recently implicated the late ambassador in the alleged corruption and shady dealings.

Many social media users said it was difficult to believe his death, considering the country once lived with a man who was believed to be dead. Image: Londeka N Mthethwa

SA debates the diplomats

The comments section was filled with divided reactions. Many genuinely mourned his death and wished the former ambassador to rest in peace. However, a large segment of the community expressed disbelief in the confirmed death, questioning the exact circumstances and the timing of his departure.

Others took the scepticism further, drawing direct parallels to the infamous Thabo Bester escape story. These viewers found it hard to believe that the diplomat was truly deceased, given the context of the corruption claims. The strong response highlighted a collective public distrust and a belief that the full story of his controversial end is yet to be revealed.

User @Asemahle Palesa Chemane shared:

"He's not dead; it's foul play. Bester did it, so why not Nathi do the same?"

User @Kena Makaku said:

"Where are we heading to as a country, hayibo?"

User @Sergio SeedandCap commented:

"We know this story, we have seen it before when Gavin Watson and Thabo Bester acted on it, now it's his turn."

User @Mandu Seadira shared:

"Who are you to judge other people? Even Jesus forgives those who sin. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

User @Tebogo Mmako added:

"He is very alive, eating our tax money in a hotel."

User @Alicia Motsepe said:

"Heartfelt condolences, very tragic, may God strengthen the family and may UNyambose’s gentle soul Rest in God's love."

Watch the Facebook video below:

