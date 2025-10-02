A South African content creator broke down the timeline of events surrounding former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's death at a Paris hotel

The TikToker explained how Mthethwa's phone died at a park, a suicide message was sent to his wife hours later, and his body was discovered in a hotel courtyard with a note in his pocket

South Africans flooded the comments with suspicions about the circumstances, with many pointing out confusing details in the timeline

A young South African content creator who regularly discusses current affairs shared a video breaking down everything known about the death of former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa. The TikToker, @apov12345, posted the detailed analysis with the caption:

"Updates on the death of Nathi Mthethwa. Information collected from news outlets & French officials."

The video went viral, racking up over 68,000 views, more than 2,000 reactions, and over 400 comments from South Africans trying to make sense of what happened.

In the video, the creator walked viewers through the timeline pieced together from French police reports and news sources. He explained that on Monday, 29 September 2025, Mthethwa's phone died around 3:00 PM at a park called Bois de Boulogne in Paris. Later that evening, his wife received a disturbing message from him saying he planned to take his own life. She immediately went to the police and filed a missing person's report. Officers searched the park with dogs but found nothing. They then checked the Hyatt Hotel on the 22nd floor, where Mthethwa had booked a room about 10 days earlier, but he wasn't there either.

The following day, Tuesday 30 September, a security guard discovered Mthethwa's body in a courtyard at the foot of the building. Police returned to his hotel room and found that a security window had been forced open with scissors left at the scene. They also found a suicide note in Mthethwa's pocket, not in the room. His phone was later recovered at the park.

The content creator pointed out strange inconsistencies in the timeline, particularly how a message was sent after the phone had died. He also questioned whether the Mdlanga Commission hearings, where Mthethwa's name had been mentioned in corruption investigations, could have driven him to this point. However, he argued that Mthethwa wasn't under the most pressure compared to other officials being investigated and was far away in France, not facing daily scrutiny in South Africa.

Mzansi questions the official story

@tumi wrote:

"Nah, this makes no sense. Nathi must redo this."

@mavusana58 pointed out:

"It's a movie. A scissor can't open a strong window."

@kgotsoThoane-molefe questioned:

"So who closed the window after he jumped? If the Police really went to the Hotel to check on him, why didn't they see the open window 🤦🏾‍♂ This is foul play..."

@kimm_mswely shared:

"Mr Mthethwa knew way more than we know, and he had to escape this cos it's too deep."

@princejabes suggested:

"Chances are he was forced to write that text at gunpoint to make it look like he wanted to end his own life, to cover their tracks, hence the phone was found not next to him after they realised the phone can be tracked, they dumped it."

@kittykatticathy907 asked:

"Where did he get the scissors... Did the hotel offer their guests a scissor😳 For what, if they do so... Ijo, something isn't mixing here."

Mthethwa's long service to SA

According to DIRCO, Nathi Mthethwa had served South Africa in various high-profile positions throughout his career. Born on 23 January 1967, he started his political activism at just 15 years old, joining the Klaarwater Youth Organisation in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was recruited into uMkhonto We Sizwe's underground operations in 1988 and was arrested during apartheid's state of emergency in 1989. Over the years, he served as Minister of Safety and Security, Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014, and Minister of Arts and Culture, before becoming Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture until 2023.

Content creator @apov12345 explained how Mthethwa had been a Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2023 and sat on the Board of Directors for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. His appointment as South Africa's Ambassador to France in December 2023 was his latest role before his death.

The TikToker mentioned that while Mthethwa faced ongoing corruption allegations, including claims about a luxury vehicle purchased with secret service funds during his time as police minister, he had denied all accusations and was expected to respond to the allegations before his sudden death.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

