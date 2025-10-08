“Good Job, My Sister”: Woman’s Before-and-After Storm Home Earns Her Praise, SA Impressed
- A woman shared a moving timeline of her family home, showing its destruction during the 2021 storm and its incredible reconstruction into a massive, gorgeous house
- The inspiring clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from a moved online community
- Social media users were impressed by her family's resilience, complimenting the beautiful new home and urging the owner to secure insurance for future protection
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A powerful story of perseverance and faith captivated social media users after a woman shared her family's rebuilding journey, following a storm trauma that left them living in a flat.
The beautiful clip, shared on Facebook by Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa, was met with a wave of inspiration and praise from viewers who were impressed by the new home.
The video begins with a picture of the woman's original village home, which included several traditional rondavels and a main house. The clip then transitions to heartbreaking footage of the aftermath of the 2021 storm, which took everything down. The woman captioned her post, remembering the unfortunate incident.
She shared that the storm caused significant damage to their home. She said they had to live in a flat, and would constantly worry about the rain, and had to sleep with bowls to catch the water. She mentioned two people, Isiphihle Javele and Bulie Dyani Majola, confirming they understood the struggle of being rained on even while indoors.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The storm takes down the family home
The video quickly transitioned to a house plan of a massive eight-corner house plan of a massive eight-corner house, which was followed by footage of the house in the yard being built. When the construction was finished, the house looked gorgeous, with a white interior. The main attraction of the video was also a gorgeously designed white ceiling. The young woman finished off by urging people to trust the process, saying it does not matter how long it takes; what matters is to believe and focus, and begged people not to be pressured and to stay in their lane.
Mzansi congratulates the family
The video garnered many views and comments from social media users who were impressed. Many users praised the young lady and complimented her beautiful home. Some asked for the builder's contact details and the person who did her home's ceiling. Others offered practical advice, urging her to insure the house so that should another storm come, they would be covered.
User @Lona Goso Silekwa commented:
"Usebenzile (you've done well), sisi. It's so nice to see people grow. I started following you when you were still in Var. Look at you now. I am so proud of you, stranger."
User @Chamanemazi Ntab'ayikhonjwa said:
"Good job, my sister."
User @Ezile KaJola shared:
"Beautiful! Please, get it insured."
User @Avu Mampoza Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa added:
"Congratulations, babes. This is a true inspiration. I'm inspired."
User @Tina Butshingi commented:
"This is so beautiful, please share the person/company that was building. They did a very good job. May your pockets never run dry.
User @Mbongeni Nyamza asked:
"Please tell me where the person who was doing your ceiling stays? Do you still have the contact number?
Watch the Facebook video below:
3 Briefly News articles about building
- A lawyer read an anonymous woman's letter, who detailed how she built a 14-room house at her ex's home, and spent over R3 million on her fiancé, who later dumped her and married someone else.
- A young lady spent over R81K on the remainder of the building material needed for the home she's building for her parents.
- A woman was dumped after taking out a loan and used all her savings to build a house at her fiancé's home.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za