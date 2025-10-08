A woman shared a moving timeline of her family home, showing its destruction during the 2021 storm and its incredible reconstruction into a massive, gorgeous house

The inspiring clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and comments from a moved online community

Social media users were impressed by her family's resilience, complimenting the beautiful new home and urging the owner to secure insurance for future protection

A young woman shared a video collage showing her home before it was hit by the storm, and after they rebuilt. Image: Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa

Source: Facebook

A powerful story of perseverance and faith captivated social media users after a woman shared her family's rebuilding journey, following a storm trauma that left them living in a flat.

The beautiful clip, shared on Facebook by Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa, was met with a wave of inspiration and praise from viewers who were impressed by the new home.

The video begins with a picture of the woman's original village home, which included several traditional rondavels and a main house. The clip then transitions to heartbreaking footage of the aftermath of the 2021 storm, which took everything down. The woman captioned her post, remembering the unfortunate incident.

She shared that the storm caused significant damage to their home. She said they had to live in a flat, and would constantly worry about the rain, and had to sleep with bowls to catch the water. She mentioned two people, Isiphihle Javele and Bulie Dyani Majola, confirming they understood the struggle of being rained on even while indoors.

The storm takes down the family home

The video quickly transitioned to a house plan of a massive eight-corner house plan of a massive eight-corner house, which was followed by footage of the house in the yard being built. When the construction was finished, the house looked gorgeous, with a white interior. The main attraction of the video was also a gorgeously designed white ceiling. The young woman finished off by urging people to trust the process, saying it does not matter how long it takes; what matters is to believe and focus, and begged people not to be pressured and to stay in their lane.

Social media users were impressed by the woman's gorgeous home and asked for the builder's number. Image: Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa

Mzansi congratulates the family

The video garnered many views and comments from social media users who were impressed. Many users praised the young lady and complimented her beautiful home. Some asked for the builder's contact details and the person who did her home's ceiling. Others offered practical advice, urging her to insure the house so that should another storm come, they would be covered.

User @Lona Goso Silekwa commented:

"Usebenzile (you've done well), sisi. It's so nice to see people grow. I started following you when you were still in Var. Look at you now. I am so proud of you, stranger."

User @Chamanemazi Ntab'ayikhonjwa said:

"Good job, my sister."

User @Ezile KaJola shared:

"Beautiful! Please, get it insured."

User @Avu Mampoza Jolakazi Anathi Mtwa added:

"Congratulations, babes. This is a true inspiration. I'm inspired."

User @Tina Butshingi commented:

"This is so beautiful, please share the person/company that was building. They did a very good job. May your pockets never run dry.

User @Mbongeni Nyamza asked:

"Please tell me where the person who was doing your ceiling stays? Do you still have the contact number?

Watch the Facebook video below:

