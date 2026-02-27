South African reality TV star and businesswoman Londie London showed off her natural face

In a viral selfie, the singer also wore her hair in its natural state, while her face had little to no makeup

Social media users remain in awe over Londie's beautiful face, with some arguing that she might be using filters

If there were ever to be a conversation about who can pull off a bare, make-up-free and no filter selfie, Londie London's name would be instantly brought up.

The former The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa reality TV star showed off her natural beauty by ditching the weaves, foundation, eyelashes, eyebrows, and other makeup products to wear her face and hair naturally.

Londie London shows off a no makeup face

Its not every celebrity in Mzansi who can go bare and not use touchups. After all, makeup and camera filters are only enhancers and bring out a woman's beauty.

For Londie, she decided to show the ladies that beauty is not reliant on makeup and filters. Earlier this year, Londie did the big chop, removing her hair and wearing a short hairstyle. Something common among ladies who are opening a new chapter or entering a new era in their lives.

The photo was shared by @busiwe_bubu with the caption, "Londie London shows off her face without makeup."

Responding to the X post, this is what some netizens had to say:

@MSikhakhan4023 showed love:

"She’s still gorgeous."

@eevmalaza4i0x stated:

"I hope she didn't use TikTok filters to make her picture look good. Anyway, that's a beautiful face."

@_asemahle_n said:

"Ohh, she’s so pretty. Those dimples."

@Hloni59 laughed:

"Nigerians think people who look like her are mixed race."

torii_abrahams sjared:

"I literally woke up from sleep and came on Instagram and saw this, yoh, but you are beautiful."

ngeziethabethe stated:

"I know this girl in real life, she’s not like this, with too much filter. Her body is hot, buther face is just okay, let’s be realistic."

Londie London goes on holiday

In February, Londie gathered her girlfriends, and they jetted off to an undisclosed exotic location for a girls' trip.

The reality TV star and singer flaunted her curves, wearing skimpy bathing suits and braids. The ladies also stuck to a simple theme. Fans were in awe over Londie's effortless looks and banging body.

Omuhle Gela lands in trouble with makeup artist

In a previous report from Briefly News, a celebrity makeup artist from Zuki Raoleka Makeup Artistry has reportedly slammed TV actress Omuhle Gela.

Zuki is allegedly after his payment from Gela, claiming that this is for payments owed to him for his makeup services. An Instagram blog page has even attached legal letters from the lawsuit Zuki filed against Gela, detailing how their agreement was allegedly breached.

