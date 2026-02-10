A celebrity makeup artist from Zuki Raoleka Makeup Artistry has reportedly slammed TV actress Omuhle Gela

Zuki is allegedly after his payment from Gela, claiming that this is for payments owed to him for his makeup services

An Instagram blog page has even attached legal letters from the lawsuit Zuki filed against Gela, detailing how their agreement was allegedly breached

A popular makeup brand, Zuki Raoleka, has taken to Maphephandaba to allege that TV star Omuhle Gela owes him money.

It is alleged that the former Uzalo actress used the services of Zuki Raoleka Makeup Artistry and did not honour the agreement by paying them what they are owed.

The Johannesburg-based makeup brand has done work on Miss South Africa's Luyanda Zuma and Ndavi Nokeri's makeup, as well as Ayanda Thabethe, Londie London and Sithelo Shozi, among other big names.

A makeup artist demands payment from Omuhle Gela

Via Instagram DMs, the company approached the gossip page to state that they have tried everything to get Omuhle to pay. The last resort is lawyers, who have since sent a letter to Omuhle.

In the IG screenshot which was shared, Zuki allegedly wrote:

"This is really frustrating as small businesses trying to keep our companies alive. Have gone to the extent of payment arrangements & it's just not getting anywhere. Goal posts have been shifted continuously since March 2025. It's not fair to the next person, honestly. Here we are, this is unfortunately the last resort, having to involve lawyers and spend money to try get your payment for services rendered. This is really frustrating as small businesses trying to keep our companies alive. Have gone to the extent of payment arrangements, and it’s just not getting anywhere."

The actress has remained mum regarding this legal matter.

In the letters, it is said that Zuki and Omuhle entered into a verbal agreement in January 2025 that he would teach two of her employees how to do makeup in two sessions. This was billed at R10 20, and in addition to that, a photoshoot which cost R4700.

After numerous attempts to get payment, Omuhle allegedly then paid for the shoot, but not the makeup classes.

Omuhle was given 14 days to settle the outstanding invoice, to avoid any further legal action.

Responding to the drama, Mzansi offered jokes. Below are some of the reactions:

Innomorolong said:

"Her shop is closed down because she allegedly owes over 100K of rent. She owes people left, right and centre."

Nkosazaney stated:

"Nonkue classmate. I wonder why people do not apologise if they do not have any money. It is simple."

Omuhle undergoes surgery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uzalo star Omuhle Gela revealed that she underwent cosmetic surgery called Lip neutralization. She took to social media to post a video on Instagram of herself getting the procedure done.

Omuhle said the procedure was seamless and said people should consider booking two or three sessions to achieve maximum results.

