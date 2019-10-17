Ekurhuleni East College application, documents, registration, courses, and fees

Ekurhuleni East College is among the numerous TVET institutions in South Africa. The college is located on the east side of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. The college’s name is derived from the Tsonga word for ‘peaceful place.’ Like other South African TVET institutions, Ekurhuleni East is mandated to provide artisan courses, skills development, and vocational education to locals and international students.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A diverse group of college students. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

The college is spread across six college sites comprised of five campuses and one centre of specialization.

Everything to know about the Ekurhuleni East College

Are you wondering how to apply to Ekurhuleni East College? Here is a look at the essential information prospective students should have before joining the institution.

Are the Ekurhuleni East TVET College applications open?

Yes, the second-trimester application is ongoing. Prospective students can choose to apply online or go for the manual option. Here is a look at the Ekurhuleni East College online application for 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

To apply online, visit the application portal. Follow the onscreen prompts, and the system will take you through the entire process. The process is quite straightforward. The on-screen prompts will also show you how to upload documents at Ekurhuleni East College. Make sure to fill out your details correctly to ensure your application does not get rejected.

Besides the Ekurhuleni East TVET College online application for 2022, prospective students can also choose to apply using the conventional manual method.

Applicants choosing this option are advised to begin by confirming whether their campus of choice is offering the course they intend to pursue. Once you have confirmed, visit the campus, and ask for an application form. Fill it out and attach all the necessary documents. Mail the duly filled form to the campus and await feedback.

What documents are required during the application?

Two ladies using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Source: UGC

Here are the necessary documents for South African applicants.

A copy of the applicant’s ID card

A copy of the examination results

Proof of address

A copy of the parent/guardian’s ID card

Keep in mind that all the above documents must be forwarded as certified copies.

Here are the necessary documents for international applicants.

A certified copy of the latest school results

A study permit that is valid until the end of the relevant study period

Foreign student registration fee

When will classes start?

The ongoing applications for the second trimester will end when classes start on 15th August 2022.

Ekurhuleni East college courses and fees

The college offers numerous NCV and Report 191 courses. These are spread across various departments to make it easier for prospective students to get something aligned with their preferences. Here is a look at the course options.

National Certificate Courses in the Business Studies Department

Finance Economics & Accounting

Information & Communication Technology

Management (Wholesale & Retail)

Marketing

Office Administration

National Certificate Courses in the Creative & Social Services Department

Hospitality

Tourism

National Certificate Courses in the Engineering Studies Department

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering & Related Design

Process Plant Operations

NATED Programmes

Students looking all happy in a library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

The South African National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) programmes are offered under the auspices of the Department of Higher Education and Training. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions, followed by another 18 months of practical application.

Here are the NATED courses at the Ekurhuleni East TVET College.

Civil Engineering N4 – N6

Electrical Engineering N1 – N3

Electrical Engineering N4 – N6 (Heavy Current)

Electrical Engineering N4 – N6 (Light Current)

Financial Management

Hospitality

Human Resources Management

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Mechanical Engineering N1 – N3

Mechanical Engineering N4 – N6

Tourism N4-N6

Short Courses

The institution also offers several short courses that only require a few months for learners to obtain certification. Here are the available options.

Basic Boiler making

Basic Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Maintainer

Arc and Gas Welding Assistant

Automotive servicing skills

Community House Building: Ceiling installation

Community House Building: Glazing

Community House Building: Flooring & Tiling

Community House Building: Basic Plumbing

Installation, Repair and Maintenance: Plumbing & Solar Water Heating

Basic Electrical

School fees

The school fees vary from one course to another. Students get the exact figures alongside their admission letters. Here are some important tips to know about the fees.

The college requires that a portion of the tuition fee be paid upfront at the point of admission from students who are paying their own fees.

Students who have been offered admission, applied for, and successfully met the financial criteria for NSFAS funding are typically admitted and registered without additional financial requirements.

Students who do not qualify for NSFAS are obligated to pay the fees using their own means.

How much is the registration fee at Ekurhuleni East College?

The institution charges a registration fee of R240,00 and an R90.00 fee for the issuance of a student card. These amounts are required to be paid together with the deposit on registration.

Where is Ekurhuleni East College located?

A girl carrying books in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

The institution is located in five towns of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM). These are: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Daveyton, Benoni and Brakpan.

Contact details

Here are the contact details for the six campuses.

Kwa-Thema Campus

Location: Sam Ngema Rd.

Sam Ngema Rd. Postal address: Private Bag X79 Springs 1560

Private Bag X79 Springs 1560 Telephone: +27 (0)11 730 6600

+27 (0)11 730 6600 Fax: +27 (0)11 736 6408

+27 (0)11 736 6408 Email: info@eec.edu.za

Springs Campus

Location: Plantation Rd. Springs

Plantation Rd. Springs Postal address: Private Bag X21 Springs 1560

Private Bag X21 Springs 1560 Telephone: +27 (0)11 730 6600

+27 (0)11 730 6600 Fax: +27 (0)11 362 6182

+27 (0)11 362 6182 Email: info@eec.edu.za

Benoni Campus

Location: 50 O’Reilly Merry St. Northmead Benoni

50 O’Reilly Merry St. Northmead Benoni Postal address: Private Bag X004 Benoni 1500

Private Bag X004 Benoni 1500 Telephone: +27 (0)11 730 6600

+27 (0)11 730 6600 Fax: +27 (0)11 425 3439

+27 (0)11 425 3439 Email: info@eec.edu.za

Daveyton Campus

Location: Heald St. Daveyton

Heald St. Daveyton Postal address: Private Bag X01 Daveyton 1510

Private Bag X01 Daveyton 1510 Telephone : +27 (0)11 730 6600

: +27 (0)11 730 6600 Fax: +27 (0)11 426 4091

+27 (0)11 426 4091 Email: info@eec.edu.za

Brakpan Campus

Location : 98 Victoria Ave Brakpan

: 98 Victoria Ave Brakpan Postal address: Private Bag X10 Brakpan 1540

Private Bag X10 Brakpan 1540 Telephone : +27 (0)11 730 6600

: +27 (0)11 730 6600 Fax : +27 (0)11 740 9188

: +27 (0)11 740 9188 Email: info@eec.edu.za

Artisans and Skills Development Centre

Location : 10 Argon St, Fulcrum

: 10 Argon St, Fulcrum Postal address: Private Bag X52, SPRINGS,1560

Private Bag X52, SPRINGS,1560 Telephone : (011) 730 6600

: (011) 730 6600 Fax: (011) 736 9909

Ekurhuleni East College is one of the tertiary institutions under South Africa’s massive TVET program. The institution offers NCV and NATED courses in the business, engineering, creative, and social departments.

READ ALSO: Embury College (STADIO Higher Education) courses, application, fees, bursary, requirements 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published the courses offered at Embury College (STADIO Higher Education), the application process, and tuition fees. Embury College merged with other private colleges in South Africa to form STADIO Higher Education.

The institution offers high-quality education to all students. It has competent trainers who ensure students get relevant skills and knowledge. If you are interested in joining this private institution, you can apply for a slot online.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News