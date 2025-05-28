Musa Khawula has continued to target the late Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Khawula reignited the abuse allegations levelled against Presley Chweneyagae by his wife in 2020

Mzansi slammed Musa Khawula accusing him of being a hypocrite, citing his pending murder trial

Haibo! Controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula isn’t backing down from his attacks on the late actor Presley Chweneyagae. Chweneyagae suddenly passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at 40.

While Mzansi has been celebrating his legacy and positive contributions, Musa Khawula went against the tide and slammed Presley Chweneyagae.

Musa Khawula reignites Presley Chweneyagae's abuse claims

Despite the blowback from his initial post calling the former The River actor a deadbeat dad, Musa Khawula has forged ahead with the smear campaign against Presley Chweneyagae. Khawula, who is currently behind bars, revisited the Cobrizi actor’s abuse allegations. The post was captioned:

“On the 5th September 2020, Presley Chweneyagae physically assaulted his wife. Presley Chweneyagae's wife had refused to hand him his car keys since it was late at night, and she had been concerned about him. This back and forth led to Presley Chweneyagae physically assaulting his wife, and she had filed assault charges at Pretoria North Police. Like any abusive and toxic man, Presley Chweneyagae publicly claimed this was the first time he had ever beaten his wife.”

Netizens weigh in on Presley Chweneyagae's abuse claims

Fans of Presley Chweneyagae hit back at Musa Khawula and reminded him that his was a case of the kettle calling the teapot black. Netizens reminded Musa Khawula of his numerous charges, including murder, with some advising him to practice basic human decency.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MissJJabari highlighted:

“Every dog has its day.”

@restingbae said:

“All this for clout. Some of our black brothers are disappointing, man! To trend, for comments, likes, to please Elon Musk, etc. Whatever it is, man, it’s not worth it, but here’s a comment, I hope it makes you happy! 🤦‍♂️”

@Ms_Logical argued:

“No one is perfect chommie.”

@IsaacMbongela asked:

“What's up with this aggressive, ugly campaign against a dead man, especially today? Whose dirty money did you take?”

@Kiloz94150785 highlighted:

“One particular day in Vredenburg, out of jealous rage, Musa Khawula stabbed his ex-partner after being dumped. The guy passed away, and justice has not been served up until today, but he's busy mocking the dead.”

Terry Pheto mourns Presley Chweneyagae

Meanwhile, Presley Chweneyagae's colleagues in the entertainment industry have paid tribute to him.

Tsotsi co-star and close friend Terry Pheto expressed shock and sadness upon learning of Chweneyagae's passing.

Fellow celebrities, including Pearl Thusi, Carol Bouwer, and Zizo Tshwete, consoled Pheto after she mourned Chweneyagae on her official Instagram account.

Presley Chweneyagae's family confirms cause of death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae's family confirmed his cause of death.

On Wednesday, 28 May 2025, Chweneyagae's family shed light on the actor's cause of death, brushing aside any speculation surrounding his passing.

The family's explanation wasn't received by everyone, with some calling for further investigation into Chweneyagae's cause of death.

