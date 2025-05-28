A woman in Japan shared her experience of her South African visa rejection, which sparked a buzz online

She revealed how she went about the process, and her findings after her investigation shocked many

People reacted to her TikTok video as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

A Japanese woman has taken to social media to share her disappointment and confusion after her application for a South African visa was reportedly rejected.

A Japanese woman shared her experience of having her South African visa application rejected. Image: @kanongotsushi

Japanese woman shares her SA visa rejection story

Taking to her social media account @kanongotsushi, detailed the application process and the unexpected outcome, which has sparked concern and questions among online communities in both Japan and South Africa.

@kanongotsushi expressed how she applied for the 11(6) Life Partnership Visa at the embassy in Tokyo, where she made sure to check her eligibility with a lawyer in South Africa. After she contacted the embassy in Tokyo, she preferred doing it on her own, as it seemed "simpler" to her. She applied on her own from Japan, which was later rejected.

She then went on to contact more lawyers in South Africa, and they all informed her to apply from within the country and not to reapply due to the current blockage. While @kanongotsushi was conducting her research, she revealed that she met a person who reviewed her application and informed her that the 11(6) visa no longer exists in South Africa.

"He even showed me the list, and section 11 only goes up to 11(5)..Why did they let me apply in the first place? He said all my documents were solid. So he encouraged me to appeal, and maybe DHA could give me some alternative options," said @kanongotsush.

She also called out Japan and South Africa on strengthening their relationship. The video has raised questions about the visa application process for Japanese citizens seeking to visit South Africa. While some online sources suggest that Japanese passport holders are typically granted visa-free entry for short tourist stays only.

Watch the video of the woman sharing her journey to getting rejected below:

SA reacts to Japanese woman’s SA Visa rejection

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Japanese woman’s South African visa rejection, saying:

User said:

"Bro, that's strange, South Africa never rejects anyone."

Katseye added:

"I had a German tell me I was shocked when my visa got rejected. She said how are other people's visas approved. You're not the first."

ED expressed:

"The 11(6) definitely exists - I just renewed mine."

JustMe stated:

"Most definitely, South Africa and Japan need a stronger relationship. Visa free."

QueenKaren commented:

"Apply through VFS. It is very straightforward. Apply for a permanent resident permit."

A Japanese woman shared her story about her South African visa application that got rejected. Image: @kanongotsushi

