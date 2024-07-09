Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has vowed to end offline systems and long queues at Home Affairs offices, acknowledging the frustration caused by system outages

Schreiber's pledge has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing support and others raising concerns about related issues like illegal immigration

He emphasised that "system offline" should become unacceptable, aiming for a more efficient and reliable service

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has vowed to eliminate offline systems and long queues at Home Affairs offices, addressing citizens' frustration. Image: Image: Luba Lesolle.

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has pledged to end the offline systems and long queues that have become the bane of South Africans visiting Home Affairs offices nationwide.

Schreiber acknowledged the frustration citizens face who often take time off work only to be met with the dreaded announcement that the “system is offline,” forcing them to return another day.

See the post on X below:

“System Offline” no more

The phrase “system offline” has become synonymous with inefficiency and wasted time for many South Africans.

According to The Citizen News, Schreiber stated unequivocally that this is unacceptable.

“‘System offline’ needs to become a swear word. It is not acceptable. I know we often make jokes about it. South Africans are very good at dealing with these kinds of things by making jokes out of them. But I would like to be the minister where the ‘system is online, not offline.’”

Netizens have not been happy with the services

South Africans have taken to social media to share their experiences and express their hopes following Schreiber's vow.

@smith_tshepi commented:

“I once spent three days at HM because of a system failure.”

@BafanaSurprise said:

“We are taking notes , now we know how to get quality service.”

@kelvin92731413 applauded Scheiber:

“Keep doing Well Minister ”

@kabatebate shared the same sentiments as Kelvin:

“Good job, @Leon_Schreib. Please ignore the negative tweets. Twitter, or X, as we now call it, is not reality. If it were reality, then there would be no GNU, and parties like PA would have won the election with a majority.”

However, @MmQwashu wanted to know:

“How will you address illegal immigration issues? What is your view on the deportation of illegal immigrants?”

Ireland requires visas for South Africans: Impact and reactions

Briefly News reported that many netizens have blamed the alleged corruption at the Home Affairs Department for Ireland’s decision to scrap visa-free entry for South Africans.

The country announced that, as of 10 July 2024, South Africans and Batswana travelling to Ireland must apply for a visa.

Ireland reportedly noted a surge of South Africans and Batswana applying for International Protection despite being from safe countries of origin.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News