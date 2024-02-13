One student took to her TikTok account to share what she is excited about going back to university

Unlike others who are looking forward to being at their res and away from their parents, she is looking towards her allowance

The online community reacted to the video, with some relating to her and some sharing the opposite

A student said she's only looking forward to going back to university for her monthly allowance. Images: @matshidiso_kola

A young lady said the only thing that excites her about going back to university is her R2,6k monthly allowance.

This allowance will amount to approximately R13k in March, including the monthly allowance for March and February and the book allowance.

@matshidiso_kola took to her TikTok account to share her excitement. In the clip she uploaded, she is seen dancing with much glow on her face.

"POV: When you see people excited to go back to uni but the only thing you are happy about is your R2,650 monthly allowance."

The online users wasted no time asking her how she received that much monthly because most of them received less. The young woman replied, saying that she is a SASSA beneficiary. Others who commented related to her but were also added by the fact that luxury ends when one reaches 21.

Student says she's looking forward to her allowance

Watch the TikTok video of the student below:

TikTokkers shared their excitement

The video garnered over 11k likes, with many online users also excited about their allowances.

@user6102896020782 jokingly said:

"2,6k allowance ‍♀️.. Which varsity is that?? At TUT Is R1650 per month"

@Bile❤️❤️ shared:

"I used to get it unfortunately it ends when you turn 21 "

@Amber asked:

"When are all students getting their NSFAS allowances?"

@chadamellow shared the opposite:

"I'm not even happy to go back"

A young lady used NSFAS allowance to surprise her parents

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young lady who made her parents proud with a cute suprise made possible by NSFAS allowance.

Ngelo Janden took to her TikTok account and shared the adorable moment of surprising her mother with a water tank.

The excitement was written all over the mom's face. Ngelo revealed that she pulled the surprise using her NSFAS allowance. She thanked God, saying she always wanted to do something for her parents. Netizens celebrated with her.

