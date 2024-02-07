A woman used her NSFAS allowance to bring a smile to her mother's face, buying her a water tank

In a TikTok video, the student said she always wanted to do something for her parents

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding her for her gesture

A student used her NSFAS allowance to buy her mom a water tank. Images: @Ngelojaden

Source: TikTok

One student made her mother proud and bought her a tank with her Financial Aid allowance.

Ngelo Janden took to her TikTok account and shared the adorable moment surprising her mother.

The clips show Ngelo and her mother at a place where they bought the tank. The excitement was written all over the mom's face. Ngelo revealed that she pulled the surprise using her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance. She thanked God, saying she always wanted to do something for her parents.

"God really answered my prayers, I really wanted to do something for umzali in my life ❤️"

Woman buys mom water tank with Financial Aid allowance

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers beamed with pride

The video has over 37k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and sharing their similar stories.

@bridgy065 knows the experience:

"Nsfas really came through for us My mom told people to come bake just to show off her new stoveabazali."

@Lekokotla Bridget cheered:

"Listen? I’m so so proud of you, stranger ♥️♥️"

@Ntombieh27 shared a similar experience:

"Received mine too, gave my stepmom money for Christmas and bought some clothes for my old sister and her son."

@Phiwa226 admired:

"This is beautiful, what a great child."

@mapula_makokwane101 shared how she spent hers:

"I know the feeling, when I got mine, it was R7000. I bought her a four-plate stove, wardrobe, Rack and a TV stand. She was so happy umzali wam"

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who lost her NSFA and paid her way through hard work.

A young woman posted a TikTok video sharing that she lost her funding from the NSFAS; she took up a job as a waitress at Ocean Basket to pay her way through her course. Many people in the comment section of her video congratulated her on claiming her independence and not giving up in this trying time but working hard and carrying on by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News