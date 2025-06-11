Award-winning rapper Nasty C swapped the studio for a tyre shop, where he worked for the day

In a video shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, Nasty C shared why he was trying his hand at another profession

Several fans praised the idea and listed how beneficial the new profession would be to his brand as a musician

Nasty C tried his hand at being a mechanic. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, nasty_csa/Instagram, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Popular rapper and producer Nasty C got a new job as a mechanic. The Hell Naw rapper had fans in awe as he spent the day as a mechanic.

Nasty C is known for tapping into new sounds and collaborations. The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper recently caused a buzz after confirming a new song with his perceived arch-nemesis A-Reece was in the works.

Nasty C becomes a mechanic for a day

The rapper recently tried his hand at a new job. Nasty C got out of his comfort zone and donned a work suit to experience what it takes to work at a tyre shop. On Wednesday, 11 June 2025, the rapper born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo took to his official Instagram account and shared that he had worked as a mechanic. The video was captioned:

“This was fun! What Job should I do next?”

In the video, Nasty C explained why he decided to get a job as a mechanic. He explained that he will be doing new jobs and recording them as part of a new series. Nasty C said:

“What’s up, guys? So, I’m gonna be doing this thing for a couple of days where I go to a lot of people’s different workspaces to get a sense of what people’s version of working hard looks like. I’m a musician, you guys know what my version of working hard looks like. It’s late hours, it's studio time, it's shoots and all that kinda stuff, but I wanna get a sense of what normal people go through at work.”

In the video, Nasty C changed the tyre on a vehicle owned by Mrs N. Ngwenya.

Watch the video below:

Fans give Nasty C's new job the thumbs up

In the comments, netizens applauded Nasty C for taking on the challenge and predicted how the experience would benefit his brand as a musician. Others had hilarious job suggestions.

Here are some of the comments:

thee_unwanted_niiqqv predicted:

“The amazing thing about all this is that you're gonna tap into your craziest writing skills. 🫡🔥”

timlewismusic shared:

“This is so real, I love it 🙌🏼 During lockdown, when there were no gigs, I got into playing sax at funerals and that was a real eye opener. The services of an undertaker are so overlooked.”

ntimbana_ highlighted:

“This is a beautiful way of connecting with people and appreciating the lives your fans get to live in their realities. 👏”

yanolyrics joked:

“In Cupcake’s economy, we all need that part-time job🤣”

danny_thefinest suggested:

“Do Shoprite cashier next, I wanna know why those cashiers are always pissed. 😂”

dillodwayne remarked:

“Coolest mechanic in Africa.”

Nasty C got a job as a mechanic. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

US rapper Wale endorses Nasty C

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nasty C got a stamp of approval from a US rapper.

Nasty C was endorsed by American rapper Wale, who praised his lyrical skills on social media. In the social media post, the American rapper also gave a shoutout to Nigerian star, Ladipoe.

Fans in South Africa celebrated the shoutout, calling Nasty C one of the best and hoping for a collaboration with Wale and other international stars.

Source: Briefly News