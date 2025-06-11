Nasty C Gets Job as a Mechanic, Fans Relate: “In Cupcake’s Economy We All Need That Part-Time Gig”
- Award-winning rapper Nasty C swapped the studio for a tyre shop, where he worked for the day
- In a video shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, Nasty C shared why he was trying his hand at another profession
- Several fans praised the idea and listed how beneficial the new profession would be to his brand as a musician
Popular rapper and producer Nasty C got a new job as a mechanic. The Hell Naw rapper had fans in awe as he spent the day as a mechanic.
Nasty C is known for tapping into new sounds and collaborations. The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper recently caused a buzz after confirming a new song with his perceived arch-nemesis A-Reece was in the works.
Nasty C becomes a mechanic for a day
The rapper recently tried his hand at a new job. Nasty C got out of his comfort zone and donned a work suit to experience what it takes to work at a tyre shop. On Wednesday, 11 June 2025, the rapper born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo took to his official Instagram account and shared that he had worked as a mechanic. The video was captioned:
“This was fun! What Job should I do next?”
In the video, Nasty C explained why he decided to get a job as a mechanic. He explained that he will be doing new jobs and recording them as part of a new series. Nasty C said:
“What’s up, guys? So, I’m gonna be doing this thing for a couple of days where I go to a lot of people’s different workspaces to get a sense of what people’s version of working hard looks like. I’m a musician, you guys know what my version of working hard looks like. It’s late hours, it's studio time, it's shoots and all that kinda stuff, but I wanna get a sense of what normal people go through at work.”
In the video, Nasty C changed the tyre on a vehicle owned by Mrs N. Ngwenya.
Watch the video below:
Fans give Nasty C's new job the thumbs up
In the comments, netizens applauded Nasty C for taking on the challenge and predicted how the experience would benefit his brand as a musician. Others had hilarious job suggestions.
Here are some of the comments:
thee_unwanted_niiqqv predicted:
“The amazing thing about all this is that you're gonna tap into your craziest writing skills. 🫡🔥”
timlewismusic shared:
“This is so real, I love it 🙌🏼 During lockdown, when there were no gigs, I got into playing sax at funerals and that was a real eye opener. The services of an undertaker are so overlooked.”
ntimbana_ highlighted:
“This is a beautiful way of connecting with people and appreciating the lives your fans get to live in their realities. 👏”
yanolyrics joked:
“In Cupcake’s economy, we all need that part-time job🤣”
danny_thefinest suggested:
“Do Shoprite cashier next, I wanna know why those cashiers are always pissed. 😂”
dillodwayne remarked:
“Coolest mechanic in Africa.”
US rapper Wale endorses Nasty C
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nasty C got a stamp of approval from a US rapper.
Nasty C was endorsed by American rapper Wale, who praised his lyrical skills on social media. In the social media post, the American rapper also gave a shoutout to Nigerian star, Ladipoe.
Fans in South Africa celebrated the shoutout, calling Nasty C one of the best and hoping for a collaboration with Wale and other international stars.
