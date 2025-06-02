Nasty C is trending after American rapper Wale praised his lyrical skills on social media

Fans in South Africa celebrated the shoutout, calling Nasty C one of the best and hoping for a collaboration with Wale and other international stars

Nasty C's global reach includes past collaborations with T.I. in 2019 and Dax in 2021 on the track 40 Days 40 Nights

Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C is finally getting the recognition he deserves. The star's name popped up on social media after getting a shoutout from American rapper Wale.

Nasty C's influence has gone beyond South Africa's borders, and we love it for him. The star has been in the industry for years and has been praised for releasing back-to-back hit tracks.

The award-winning rapper's fans were over the moon after Wale gave him his flowers. Wale shared a post appreciating the rapper's pen game. In the post, the American rapper also gave a shoutout to Nigerian star, Ladipoe. The post read:

"Nasty C and Ladipoe ... 🖊️"

South Africans react to Wale's post

Mzansi social media users were buzzing after Wale's post went viral. Fans agreed that Nasty C deserves the shoutout he got because he is one of the best rappers in South Africa. Some fans also urged Wale to check out South African rapper A Reece's work.

Music lovers are also looking forward to a collaboration between Nasty C and Wale.

@gogomfanaka1 said:

"Zulu man with some Power!!!!! R E S P E C T."

@Zolani__ commented:

"Nasty C, the coolest kid in Africa 🔥🔥"

@AyandaAmx said:

"Nasty C on the hook, Wale and J. Cole on the verse, and Ladipoe 🔥🔥 that would go crazy, they talk real-life s*** on their songs."

@LilNash_SA said:

"Woah @Nasty_CSA Wale shouted you out lil bro 💀🐐."

@blckdrgnslyr wrote:

"A Nasty C and Wale collabo would be dope."

@IamSbuda_Maluda added:

"Nasty C has no living competition in Africa."

@TheWeirdKings wrote:

"Undeniably the best emcees outta Africa when it comes to pen game and delivery."

Two times Nasty C collaborated with international stars

Nasty C has been working with international stars for years. The BET Award-nominated rapper had South Africans wilding when he shared a video of the internationally acclaimed rapper T.I. confirming their collaboration in 2019.

The rapper also dropped a dope collaboration with Canadian rapper Dax. The track titled, 40 Days 40 Nights, was released in 2021 after the star lost the BET Award.

Nasty C confirms collaboration with A Reece

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SA Hip Hop fans are buzzing with excitement after Nasty C confirmed an upcoming collaboration with A-Reece. For some time, it has been widely reported that the two musicians don’t see eye to eye.

For years, Nasty C and A-Reece have been believed to be beefing with the two seemingly throwing subliminal jabs at each other on wax. However, Nasty C’s recent revelation during an interview with Malawian podcaster Kelvin Ngumuya, aka Jaakev, on the JAAKEV SHOW just flipped the script.

