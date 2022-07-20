A video of a young girl showing off her genuine love for all things cars has the internet dealing with an overdrive of cuteness

Her parents are acutely aware of how much she loves whips and bought her a toy car to drive as a birthday gift

The fearless two-year-old drifts the toy car and even fixes the suspension, she also loves playing Scaletrix, and the internet loves her passion

A loving mother captured her daughter's love for cars, and the video has gone viral with over 1.2 million views, and the internet reacted in the cutest way possible.

The viral video star is this little girl who simply loves cars. Image: Twitter

The 40-second video posted on Twitter is essentially a highlights reel of the two-year-old's best moments showing how happy cars make her.

The clip chronicles the moment she received a driveable electric toy car for her birthday and how she modified the exterior by adding cool stickers to make it her style.

Her need for speed is clear as the young girl drifts the toy with reckless abandon and the biggest smile on her face. She's not afraid to get her hands dirty and sort out mechanical issues.

Finally, her love for speed extends to motorsport, and the montage extends to her playing Scaletrix.

Watch the clip below:

Many users on the internet loved the girl's energy and posted cute messages; we've listed several reactions below:

@Aish_81 says:

"Awww little mama racer."

@MforMelllow says:

"I cant wait to do this type of stuff with my daughter."

@Africxn_Menxce says:

"As a mother of a tomboy daughter, they are simply the best children."

A viral video shows a little girl's reaction to thinking her dad broke into a car when he bought it

Another young girl who loves cars, and one car, in particular, was surprised by her father in a heartwarming moment that went viral, Briefly News reports.

The girl's mother filmed the whole scene as her husband opened the door of her daughter's favourite car.

The sports car was ahead of its time and became popular from the film Back to the Future. It was created by John DeLorean in 1977 when he left General Motors. The viral video has almost eight million views, and the little girl's reaction is amazing as she realises her dad owns the classic ride.

