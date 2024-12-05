A gentleman showed off how he pranked his wife with a weight loss scale, which amused many people online

The footage went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

One interactional couple left South Africans in stitches over their hilarious antics that went viral on social media.

An American husband pranked his South African wife with a smart scale. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

USA hubby pranks SA wife with a smart scale

The clip shared by TikTok user @africanamericanfam shows the South African woman standing in what appears to be a kitchen in front of a fridge, drinking juice.

The lady's American husband came into the kitchen with a weight scale with an incredible feature enabling it to speak. He asked his wife to hop on, which she did. After getting on the scale, the automated voice said that the lady was fat, shocking her.

She got on it yet again. The scale added another comment saying:

"The scale does not go that high."

She was amused as she began laughing in the video. The clip quickly went viral online, gathering thousands of views, likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

People were entertained as they flocked to the comments section poking fun, while some simply laughed it off.

Brandon_not-Kaylor was amused:

"Did I hear correctly?"

Buckey-ZN said:

"It's like I knew he was up to no good."

Tshidi Freedom added:

"That's why I hate being offered something to drink when I am visiting yhoo!"

Ayanda Thwala wrote:

"You guys are so funny."

Xolanivanda replied:

"I think you guys are becoming my favourite couple because both of you are crazy."

Farahgirls12 commented:

"You guys are truly the definition of" complete each other" you fit so perfectly together."

Woman's silent treatment prank on hubby backfires

Briefly News previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

The couple, who goes by the TikTok handle @africanamericanfam, shared a clip on the video platform. In the clip, the wife expressed that she would be pranking her hubby by giving him silent treatment.

Source: Briefly News