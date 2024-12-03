"Hunger is Temporary": SA Woman Chooses Drip Over Food, Flexes R5.4K Kicks

One young lady left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter over her hilarious antics

The stunner expressed how she chose drip over food and showed off the results, which amused many

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post with humour, and some expressed their thoughts

A lady was not playing about her December drip, and she took to social media to show it off, amusing netizens.

A lady chose drip over food and flexed her brand-new kicks in a TikTok video. Image: @refiloefifi022

Source: TikTok

Woman chooses drip over food and flexes new kicks

TikTok user @refiloefifi022 showed off how she deprived her tummy of food as she flexed her gorgeous kicks.

@refiloefifi022 revealed to her viewers that she spent about R5,4k on her brand-new shoes. In the video, she can be seen eating pap with nothing to accompany it, which left South Africans cracking up in laughter.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Pov: You chose drip over food."

The footage was well-received among online users, and it became an instant hit on TikTok, generating many views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is entertained by the hun's funny antics

The woman's hilarious antics amused Mzansi netizens as they headed to the comments section poking fun at the babe.

Lerato Magwai said:

"Drip is forever hunger is temporary."

Boity shared:

"That's my 14 year son..he rather not eat at all gore a kereye di raw jeans."

MJ cracked a joke, saying:

"Drip is forever, hunger is temporary."

Mrs L commented:

"You and me the same WhatsApp group."

PeejayMagolego replied:

"Drip is forever, babes; well done."

Woman chooses drip over food and shows new kicks

Briefly News previously reported that a hun could not let the opportunity to spoil herself go by. The lady who chose drip over food was left to eat dry bread with water.

The footage shared by @boityyyyy_09 on the video platform shows the stunner sitting on her bed, eating brown bread and drinking water while looking at her brand-new sneakers. The online community reacted, and many were amused as they took the comments with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News