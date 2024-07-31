“Drip Is Forever, Hunger Is Temporary”: Mzansi Woman Chooses Drip Over Food and Shows New Kicks
- One babe chose drip over food, and she took to social media to show off her brand-new kicks
- The hun went on to unveil what she was living off till the next payday, and people were amused by her clip
- Netizens cracked jokes at the stunner's expenses in the comments, while some shared the same sentiment
A young woman left many people in laughter after she showed off how she starved herself over for in the name of drip.
This hun could not let the opportunity to spoil herself go by. The lady who chose drip over food was left to eat dry bread with water.
The footage shared by @boityyyyy_09 on the video platform shows the stunner sitting on her bed, eating brown bread and drinking water while looking at her brand-new sneakers.
While taking to her TikTok caption, she wrote:
"Drip is forever hunger is temporary."
@boityyyyy_09's clip captured netizens' attention, leaving many amused by her antics.
Take a look at the lady's clip below:
People react to woman's video
The online community reacted, and many were amused as they took the comments with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.
Leboganglebza said:
"Drip is forever hunger is temporary."
Lethabo wrote:
"Me eating clear skin because I'm paying a dermatologist with my allowance."
Thandile commented:
"For how much are they."
Prohf Dominic replied:
"100% relatable, bought same shoes, same colour, same everything."
Mas.ego shared:
"Let's be honest: do guys actually choose to buy shoes with your money."
