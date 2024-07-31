One babe chose drip over food, and she took to social media to show off her brand-new kicks

A lady chose drip over food and showed off her new sneakers in a TikTok video. Image: @boityyyyy_09

Source: TikTok

This hun could not let the opportunity to spoil herself go by. The lady who chose drip over food was left to eat dry bread with water.

The footage shared by @boityyyyy_09 on the video platform shows the stunner sitting on her bed, eating brown bread and drinking water while looking at her brand-new sneakers.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she wrote:

"Drip is forever hunger is temporary."

@boityyyyy_09's clip captured netizens' attention, leaving many amused by her antics.

Take a look at the lady's clip below:

People react to woman's video

The online community reacted, and many were amused as they took the comments with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.

Leboganglebza said:

Lethabo wrote:

"Me eating clear skin because I'm paying a dermatologist with my allowance."

Thandile commented:

"For how much are they."

Prohf Dominic replied:

"100% relatable, bought same shoes, same colour, same everything."

Mas.ego shared:

"Let's be honest: do guys actually choose to buy shoes with your money."

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady starved herself for a good shopping spree and then regretted it later in a video making the rounds on social media.

This young lady took the internet by storm with her silly little antics. The woman chose to drip over food, and many people were left laughing over her choice. The footage shared by @noxolomnguni03 on the video platform shows the lady cutting her noodles in half.

