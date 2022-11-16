University of Limpopo students, Happy Ramaano and Adelaide Hlungwani represented SA in an international dance competition

The dance couple bagged gold and bronze in the Netherlands at the World Dance Championships Amateur League and Dutch Open Amateur Latin Championship

Mzansi is so proud of them for this awesome victory and cheered the pair when arriving on home soil

University of Limpopo students, Happy Ramaano and Adelaide Hlungwani bagged gold and bronze medals at the World Dance Championships Amateur League and Dutch Open Amateur Latin Championship which was recently held in the Netherlands.

Happy Ramaano and Adelaide Hlungwani representing South Africa at an international dance comp. Image: Facebook / Happy Ramaano

Source: Facebook

The couple danced ballroom and Latin dance, representing South Africa with pride. This is a huge moment for Mzansi, especially for people of colour.

Sunday World reported that Happy and Adelaide competed in the Netherlands last week. The competition ran from 7 November until Sunday the 13th.

Obed Mofoleng, Happy and Adelaide's coach was overcome with emotion and told a publication how proud they are of all the hard work these two put in to make this victory possible.

“I believe that the preparation and work that we put in immediately after learning that they would be performing at an international level paid off.”

They South Africa as ambassadors for the South African Dance Foundation during the competition and are grateful for the opportunity.

Happy took to Facebook with a few pictures from the completion, oozing with gratitude and pride.

A huge congratulation to both Happy and Adelaide!

Review Observer shared that Happy and Adelaide have been dancing for over 15 years and representing SA in the Netherlands was a dream come true.

They did Mzansi proud and we know their future in dance will continue to dazzle!

