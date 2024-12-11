Paul Mashatile said the African National Congress will not disband the provincial structures in Gauteng or KZN

The leadership in both provinces came under fire after their disappointing performances in the May elections

Mashatile's comments contradicted an earlier statement by Fikile Mbalula, who said disbanding them was a possibility

The African National Congress will not be disbanding its provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng according to the deputy president.

The Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) in KZN and Gauteng were criticised for their poor performance in the May elections.

The party received just 16.99% of the vote in KZN and only 34.76% in Gauteng.

Paul Mashatile discusses the future of PECs

While the leadership structure in the two provinces has been scrutinised, Deputy President Paul Mashatile denied that it could be dissolved.

The deputy president made the comments following a meeting between the PECs and the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He added that he was aware of rumours stating that the ANC met with the PECs to dissolve them, but that was not the case.

"We're not dissolving anyone. We are engaging. We're coming up with plans," he added.

Fikile Mblalula discussed dissolving PECs

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula previously discussed potential scenarios for both provinces, saying that disbanding them was one option.

Mbalula made the comments in the first meeting with the KZN PEC and then reiterated them after the discussion with Gauteng.

The deputy president has now shut that idea down.

Social media users left confused

South Africans who commented on the news were confused by Mashatile’s statement, which contradicted Mbalula’s previous statement.

@ShortyWaMafefe said:

“But Cyril and Fikile are playing the blame game for KZN and Gauteng PECs, respectively.”

@almazsithole added:

“Deliberately contradicting Mbaks. Succession battles already.”

@visse_ss said:

“Fikile Mbalula is saying something else😂.”

@TrevorMiltonhof stated:

“Factional lines have been drawn. Fikile with pro-Cyril goons on one side, and now Paul and his allies on the other side.”

@kingkenzo015 added:

“Summary: Fikile is talking nonsense. There's no disbanding here. He and Cyril are taking chances.”

@sbu_sbuda90174 stated:

“But Mbalula sings another tune.”

Mbalula discusses KZN power struggle

In a related article, Mbalula previously talked about the battle for control of KZN between the ANC and MK Party.

Briefly News reported that Mbalula described the opposition in KZN as driving Ferraris while the ANC drove Conquests.

South Africans laughed at Mbalula, with some saying the ANC had no hope of beating the MKP.

