One Mzansi grandfather’s unique funeral request turned into a heartwarming viral TikTok moment

His granddaughter shared a clip of the family practising his chosen song that he wants belted at his send-off

SA netizens are loving the family’s serious vibes during the practice session led by the granddad who is still alive

A woman showed her grandfather's funeral preps. Image: @jessicamagaqa

Source: TikTok

When Grandpa said he wanted a specific song sung at his funeral, little did he know it would become the ultimate family bonding moment!

SA family captured singing together

This grandfather is all about being prepared, and his TikTok video grabbed netizens' attention.

The family is seen using printed lyrics to ensure they hit every note just right when the time comes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His granddaughter @jessicamagaqa said he makes them practice every year. The family members gathered in the house were fully committed to mastering the song.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in

The video exploded in less than 24 hours, racking over a million views. TikTok users couldn’t get enough of this quirky yet touching family tradition.

See some comments below:

@Lulu asked:

"What happens after practise? This is so awkward. 😭😭😭"

@qiqafiguresitout posted:

"He doesn’t want anyone off-key at his funeral. 😭😭😭"

@Refiloe stated:

"But why is he leading?😂😭"

@candidly_precious mentioned:

"And with God’s sense of humour? You’ll be practising this song for the next 20 years. 😭😂"

@Theblackelton commented:

"Umuntu o strict uyambona. He doesn’t want nonsense at his funeral. 😭🤣🤣"

@Lethabo Matshate wrote:

"Lyrics printed out? It's a serious thing mos? 😭🤣"

@YangaZiwele joked:

"By the looks of things, he's gonna have to stick around for a long time because some of y'all are still not getting better at this song. 😭"

@_zakhona_ shared:

"My great-grandfather built his own coffin and would occasionally check of he still fits."

@MbalenhleZulu asked:

"I’m finished because why is everyone so serious? 😂😂"

Other grandfather clips that created online buzz

Source: Briefly News