“Called Balance”: Wits Student Transitions From Slaying in JHB to Chopping Wood in KZN, SA Reacts
- A Wits student shared his epic lifestyle switch on TikTok, going from Johannesburg’s hustle to KZN’s tranquillity
- The content creator went from looking fashion forward in Braamfonteing to chopping wood emakhaya
- South Africans are loving the contrast, with comments full of laughs and praise for his balanced life
It’s that time of year when many in Gauteng head home to relax and reconnect with family.
Man highlights major lifestyle change
This Wits student is serving major lifestyle differences in his latest TikTok! One moment he’s rocking a sleek black outfit in the bustling streets of Braamfontein, and the next, he’s chilling in KZN, chopping wood in a serene backdrop.
TikTokker sheds light on his state of mind
The clip of the switch from urban glam to rustic chill is on the TikTok account @teemela1. Looks like he's not thrilled about the adjustment, joking in his caption, "Y'all aren't crying, I am😭😭😭"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi is all here for it! Viewers loved the hilarious adjustments and praised him for embodying the “balanced life”.
See some comments below:
@Glen said:
"Baddie to nkabi is crazy business."
@MpumeKhumalo commented:
"I love the balance, eGoli uya slayer, 🔥 ekhaya uyingane yasekhaya. ❤️"
@VUSANI16 asked:
"So which one is the real you?"
@Takashi posted:
"From creating traffic to this? 😭😭😭"
@Felistasi stated:
"It's called balance baby. ✨"
@Leegal1102 shared:
"I came back last night, and ngiyazisola. 😭😭😭 At 5:30 am I was up preparing fire."
@AnelileG mentioned:
"As long as you aren’t shamed nje emakhaya."
@im_mimi added:
"Oksalayo you're present and accounted for when it's time to show out! ❤️😂"
@PabiMaditsi joked:
"I refuse to believe both clips are of the same person!"
Res students adjust to home life in December
- A student’s candid video about life back home after leaving res made waves online, and sparked conversations.
- A Mzansi law student returned home for the festive season but soon found herself regretting her decision.
- A young man's joy of going home from res was soon dampened by the sight of an overgrown lawn and a yard in desperate need of attention.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za