A Wits student shared his epic lifestyle switch on TikTok, going from Johannesburg’s hustle to KZN’s tranquillity

The content creator went from looking fashion forward in Braamfonteing to chopping wood emakhaya

South Africans are loving the contrast, with comments full of laughs and praise for his balanced life

A man shared visuals of his life in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @teemela1

It’s that time of year when many in Gauteng head home to relax and reconnect with family.

Man highlights major lifestyle change

This Wits student is serving major lifestyle differences in his latest TikTok! One moment he’s rocking a sleek black outfit in the bustling streets of Braamfontein, and the next, he’s chilling in KZN, chopping wood in a serene backdrop.

TikTokker sheds light on his state of mind

The clip of the switch from urban glam to rustic chill is on the TikTok account @teemela1. Looks like he's not thrilled about the adjustment, joking in his caption, "Y'all aren't crying, I am😭😭😭"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is all here for it! Viewers loved the hilarious adjustments and praised him for embodying the “balanced life”.

See some comments below:

@Glen said:

"Baddie to nkabi is crazy business."

@MpumeKhumalo commented:

"I love the balance, eGoli uya slayer, 🔥 ekhaya uyingane yasekhaya. ❤️"

@VUSANI16 asked:

"So which one is the real you?"

@Takashi posted:

"From creating traffic to this? 😭😭😭"

@Felistasi stated:

"It's called balance baby. ✨"

@Leegal1102 shared:

"I came back last night, and ngiyazisola. 😭😭😭 At 5:30 am I was up preparing fire."

@AnelileG mentioned:

"As long as you aren’t shamed nje emakhaya."

@im_mimi added:

"Oksalayo you're present and accounted for when it's time to show out! ❤️😂"

@PabiMaditsi joked:

"I refuse to believe both clips are of the same person!"

Res students adjust to home life in December

