A South African law student returned home for the holidays but soon found herself regretting her decision

Many netizens were amused by the student's situation, with some sharing their experiences of trying to avoid chores by staying at their residences for as long as possible

The student's video sparked a humorous conversation online, with users sharing witty comments and jokes about the challenges of returning home early from res

A student was left to tackle a mountain of dirty laundry when she returned home. Image: @iamtebogo_sa

Source: TikTok

A South African law student was left feeling all kinds of regret after leaving res early to return home.

Woman gets stuck with washing dirty blankets

A homesick @iamtebogo_sa decided to pack her bags and head home early for the holidays in excitement to get back home.

However, her early return meant getting a headstart in doing laborious house chores as she shared a TikTok video of herself washing several heavy and thick blankets, which required much effort.

Watch the video below:

Overall, the student's experience was a mixed bag of emotions. While she initially felt excited about returning home, the workload of chores quickly turned her enthusiasm into regret.

However, her ability to find humour in the situation and connect with others who shared her experience helped to lighten the mood.

Mzansi reacts with humour to the video

Her video amused many netizens as they responded with banter and witty comments.

Other students who could relate to @iamtebogo_sa's pain shared how they had planned to stay as long as they possibly could in res before leaving for home to avoid doing chores and the like.

Mondelez commented:

"Lapho iyingubo ezingalali wena."

Tlhobogang Maluleke replied:

" This is why I stayed at Res until the day they kick us out."

Phila commented:

"Sebenza girl ."

Anelerh Radebe said:

"Ngaze ngyasola ."

Nkosazane 87 responded:

"If uqeda lapho curtains ."

LondieM replied:

"Lalela, ngizoya nge30 for sure ngilindwe yilo msebenzi ."

Student tackles yard work less than 24 hours after returning home

In another story, a university student, @aybii_rsa, from the Eastern Cape, had returned home for the holidays.

This was the reality for a university student, @aybii_rsa, from the Eastern Cape, who had returned home for the holidays.

Determined to tackle the daunting task, @aybii_rsa grabbed his lawnmower and tidied the yard.

