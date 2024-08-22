A video of a grandfather went viral after he was seen feeding himself more than he was feeding his grandbaby

The older man ate more spoons of yoghurt when he was supposed to feed the confused little child

Members of the online community jokingly said the man was taxing the baby and added humour in the comments

People online laughed at the feeding session between a granddad and his grandchild. Images: @taylor13sarhmbo / TikTok, Westend61 / Getty Images

The special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren marks moments of shared joy and laughter. Internet users were among those who laughed when a comical clip of a grandfather feeding a baby went viral.

Two for me, one for you

TikTokker Taylor Sarhmbo shared on her account (@taylor13sarhmbo) a video of an older gentleman holding a baby. The grandfather, conversing with someone off-camera, was feeding the little one yoghurt. However, the spoon also went in his direction.

The funny video saw the man receiving more spoons than the baby and the child looking rather confused.

Watch the video below:

Feeding clip has Mzansi laughing

Many people on the internet took to the viral video's comment section to laugh at how the older man was feeding the baby.

@4tsebo.m jokingly told the public:

"He's just tasting to see if the flavour is still there or not."

@kgoshigadiyabarongwa laughed and said:

"Two-pot system explained without saying a word."

@lungisanisithole7 spoke about grandparents' intentions when they wrote:

"That’s why they always want us to bring the kids."

@tellmewhy026 referred to what the man was doing in a special way, saying:

"Not the grandpa tax."

@dbradebe told the online community:

"He's not feeding the kid. They are eating."

@anchoredforher laughingly wrote in the comments:

"The baby looks concerned."

@morateng_thado0 also spoke about the baby's reaction:

"Not the baby giving Mkhulu the side-eye. He is like, 'Why are you eating my food?'"

Granddad lets granddaughter do his makeup

In another story, Briefly News reported about a doting grandfather who offered himself as a muse and allowed his granddaughter to put makeup on his face.

The makeup session entertained the online community, who praised the adorable pair in the comment section.

