A man shared a TikTok video showing one man's fatherhood experience with his adorable baby girl

The man was with his daughter when he recorded a TikTok video during feeding time, and it got lots of attention

People were touched to see the present father who was bonding with his daughter, who is only a few months old

One man showed people the joys of fatherhood. He was spending some quality time with his adorable baby daughter.

A TikTok video show shows a dad feeding his daughter, people were touched to see them bond. Image: @siiphe19

Source: TikTok

There were thousands of likes from people who were touched by the clip. The dad looked like he is thriving while with his child.

Man takes care of daughter

In a TikTok video, a man @siiphe19 took good care of his three-month-old baby. He captured the moment she was comfortably drinking milk from a bottle.

In the clip, she was grabbing her dad's beard. The loving dad cradled the cutie as she enjoyed her milk.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans love present dad

Many people thought the single dad was doing an amazing. Online users complimented the man on his parenting skills.

Read the comments:

Sekgowa said:

"I miss my man lapha next to me then u gal u kiss and jump and play."

Tshabonyane Mokhobo wrote:

"Bonding session."

Wendy Ngcobo comments:

"Wooow daddy's girl."

Njikazi gushed:

"The feeling, I'm all smiles over here."

siiphe19Londy Sobahle gushed:

"u-Gone girl ke lona."

Single dad's passion and selflessness moves South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that a man shared his experiences as a single father raising his kids, and his dedication to his children touched South Africans' hearts.

The Swati man gave Mzansi a glimpse into his life as a single father to two daughters

@ayanda_msibi regularly posts his experiences as a single father raising his daughters on his TikTok account and shows various aspects of being a single parent. In this video, he is preparing his kids for school, feeding them and taking them to school. His video encourages many men with daughters who feel overwhelmed by being a single parent to think it is possible.

