Officers attached to Operation Vala Umgodi arrested seven people in Limpopo for illegal mining activities

A 30-year-old was nabbed by police after he was caught taking sand without a permit in the Sekhukhune district

South Africans applauded police for the arrests but questioned when collecting sand became a crime

Operation Vala Umgodi continues to clamp down on illegal mining in Limpopo, with officers arresting seven people in the past week. Image: @SAPoliceService

LIMPOPO - The arrests of suspects for illegal mining in the Limpopo province have raised questions among South Africans.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members assigned to the Vala Umgodi unit arrested seven people in the province in the past week, with all of them being involved in some sort of illegal mining. Six of the suspects arrested are illegal immigrants.

Zimbabwean arrested for illegal mining

In the first incident, a Zimbabwean national aged 22 was arrested on 13 March 2025.

The man was arrested in the Capricorn District for illegal mining as well as contravention of the Immigration Act. Police also seized items used in illegal mining activities including shovels and pickaxes.

Police arrest five illegal immigrants at Nzhelele River

On 14 March, police arrested five illegal immigrants at the Nzhelele River in the Mphephu policing area.

Officers attached to the Vala Umgodi Operation spotted a group of suspects near Nzhelele River. When officers approached, the suspects fled in different directions. Police seized two shovels and a panga at the scene.

Officers then proceeded with patrols and found five illegal immigrants believed to be the same suspects along the Musekwa road. They are all aged between 23 years old and 47 years old.

SAPS arrested one man for collecting sand without a permit in the Sekhukhune district. Image: @SAPoliceService

The Vala Umgodi Proactive Team also arrested a 30-year-old in the Sekhukhune District. The man was arrested for illegal mining. The man was nabbed at the Matlala Ramoshebo Village, in the Matlelerekeng policing area. He was loading sand into a white Fuso truck when police approached him.

He failed to produce a permit to mine in the area and was arrested. SAPS seized shovels, a pick and a Fuso truck. Colonel MJ Ledwaba, Provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo confirmed to Briefly News that the suspects will all appear before the local Magistrate's Court on 17 March.

South Africans confused by arrests

While social media users praised the work done by police, some questioned why the 30-year-old was arrested for collecting sand.

@BrayakamaB said:

“Thanks, guys, you are doing a good job. People can't just dig holes everywhere in the name of sand collection.”

@Jojo_Ntsoane stated:

“This is not illegal mining. Those ppl were collecting sand to build or make some block bricks, so these days it falls under illegal mining.

@RonnyLedwaba exclaimed:

“Hebanna, collecting and selling sand is now illegal mining?”

@musawenkosimse2 said:

“For sand? This is a joke and has something to do with the hardware stores like Build It, BUCO, Cash Build, etc. They're expensive and want to monopolise the industry.”

@ManamelaEphie asked:

“Is collecting sand regarded as illegal mining?”

@MuziDav added:

“Sand collection aka illegal mining.”

@PIET_VANWYK asked the NPA:

“@NPA_Prosecutes, is this illegal mining or sand collection?”

@tikathabiSA stated:

“But really, we know illegal mines in Limpopo where millions are made, and you are worried about sand.”

