The North West's former Premier Supra Mahumapelo said those involved in crime and illegal mining must be made part of the police force

He said that illegal mining must be formalised, and some of them must be absorbed into the police and intelligence after they were profiled and their background examined

His suggestion stumped South Africans, and they vehemently rejected his statements

Supra Mahumapelo suggested that criminals be absorbed into the police force.Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The North West's former Premier Supra Mahujapelo suggested that criminals and illegal miners be trained and absorbed into the South African Police Service and the country's intelligence structures.

Criminals must be law enforcers: Mahumapelo

@TheRealClementM posted a video of an interview he conducted with Mahumapelo, who was ousted as the North West mayor. Mahumapelo said that illegal mining must be formalised only after the illegal miners have been profiled and the government obtained their backgrounds.

He said that some illegal miners and drug dealers must be absorbed into the South African Police Service and the country's intelligence community. He also said they must be taken for training and capacity building and absorbed into all facets of society where they can play a better role.

South Africans laugh at him

Mahumapelo's suggestion floored netizens, and some mocked his intelligence.

Thusano-Group asked:

"Is the man okay in his mind, though?"

Gwadlagwadla said:

"Rewarding criminals is normally done by other criminals."

Khustaz said:

"I'm leaving this country. Criminals being cops. It's unheard of. There are enough informants in the systems. So no to criminals being cops."

Phathu Kone asked:

"Is this part of the think-tank of the ANC?"

Petro said:

"This one is smoking strong stuff."

Government to support qualified miners

