Zahara shared a video of herself playing at home in an interesting way as she ran around the place

The South African singer got a lot of attention after showing the goofy clip of herself having fun in a kid-like way

Zahara fans thought she was being funny, while others were legitimately puzzled by what she was doing

Zahara was the topic of discussion after sharing an interesting video herself. The artist seems to be having a fun time around her yard.

Zahara left fans intrigued after sharing a video of herself having childlike fun at her home. Image: Instagram/@zaharasa

Source: Instagram

It was unclear what Zahara was doing in the clip, and many netizens were not shy to express their bewilderment. Fans commented, expressing concern and letting her know she was not making sense.

Zahara plays like kid at home

Zahara was having fun in a clip where she looked like she used a children's slide and then was on her way to run into a pool. Watch the video below:

The video of Zahara left many peeps puzzled, especially after the buzz around her for allegedly performing drunk. Some reasoned that Zahara might just be making her inner child happy.

@VioletBab3 commented:

"Nurse she forgot her meds!"

@_thabang_m commented:

"What are you going through sisi?"

@Iam_LucTheDon commented:

"Zahara falls under the category of elders that we taking phones away from."

@Sosh_Lwana commented:

"Kuzothiwa unxilile ke [They'll say she is drunk]."

@africa_sng commented:

"I love her."

@SimplyChuene commented:

"I think she didn’t get to enjoy her childhood that much so she’s doing so now and you know what? I’m happy she’s happy."

@Nzila_09 commented:

"She is definitely drunk."

@marvin_H96

"I think the alcohol has hit the spot"

