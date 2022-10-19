A lady found out her man was cheating on her by spotting him in town with another girl, and Mzansi peeps couldn't believe it

Mjolo in South Africa sometimes seems like a savage sport, where some people embarrass their apparent loved ones in such a fashion

SA netizens were undeniably shaken by what they had read and complained about how men can be terrible at times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A distressed lady took to the socials to share she found out her man was cheating by spotting him in town with another girl, leaving South Africans in utter disbelief.

A sad lady found out her man was cheating by spotting him in town with another girl and SA peeps came to console her. Images: @chuluzz/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@chuluzz took to the blue bird app to share her disbelief in the situation. She shared the screenshot between her and her then-boyfriend showing how wild the disrespect was towards her.

Mjolo in South Africa can take on a whole new form of savagery for the most part. Some people go out of their way to hurt their partners by doing embarrassing things to them, which often leads others to feel immensely hurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The down-and-out lady shared her frustration about it with everyone on her Twitter timeline and expressed how heartbroken she was. Mzansi peeps came to give her some much-needed comfort and complained about men. See the responses below:

@esihle_ndima said:

"Oh bethuna I’m so sorry "

@somuhleomuhle mentioned:

"This isn’t even disrespectful or rude. Angaz yin."

@Annie_Modiba posted:

@NubianSen commented:

"Man forgot he had a girlfriend Now I believe that even God doesn’t get involved mo mjolo. Homey leave his gender to hurt us nonstop."

@olwetune asked:

"You unblocked him after 30 minutes neh?"

@NessaMokonyane shared:

@zannie_lmn1 asked:

"Yoh hai people are this heartless??? "

@mbalxentle said:

"Oh, Asanda? Amadoda? They hate us For me, it’s him thanking you for not overacting."

Stressed mom seeks advice about pretty 12 Y/O daughter getting attention from boys: “I wont lie I’m scared”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a stressed-out mom sought advice on how to handle her pretty 12-year-old daughter getting attention from boys.

The three-minute clip was posted by PFAKX, who uploaded it on Facebook, where many concerned parents flocked to share what was happening with their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News