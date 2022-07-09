Zahara has a lot to be grateful for, she has saved her home and her fans love her. The increased publicity has also been great.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Doors have opened for her and her fans donated so much money that she can help her late sister's family.

Zahara's house has been saved thanks to her fans and the money they raised for her. Photo credit: @ZaharaSA

Source: Twitter

She feels absolutely blessed and cannot thank her fans enough for coming together and helping her through her financial hardships.

Briefly News earlier reported that she had begun to secure the bag once again.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her financial problems were discussed by her fans, some accusing her of wasting all her cash while others defended her.

Taking to Twitter, a user with the handle @AdvoBarryRoux weighed in on the matter, pointing out that because Zahara had the means to get such a house on loan, she was earning a lot of money. The tweet read:

"The fact that Zahara had the leverage of taking such an expensive house and that the Bank approved it means that life was once great for Zahara. Even after TS records, she had a great deal with Universal Records because Zahara is very talented. Zahara had money and blew it away."

Despite all the negativity, the Loliwe hitmaker stayed positive. Zahara took to Twitter with a caption implying that she is regaining strength despite her financial woes making headlines. The musician tweeted the following in a caption under a picture of her smiling:

“When all is said and done, but you stand."

Tbo Touch threatens to sue controversial blogger, sends him letter from lawyers

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch is threatening to sue Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger rubbed the Metro FM star up the wrong way when he accused him of running Soweto TV to the ground.

Musa alleged that the media personality embezzled funds at the community TV channel. Musa claimed Touch allegedly used the channel's funds to fund his online radio station, Touch HD.

Taking to Twitter, Musa reported that Tbo Touch is accused of paying himself three times - as a CEO, a director of a sales company MVM and paying his company Touch HD with Soweto TV's funds. He added that Touch's company doesn't render any services at the station.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News