Woolworths has announced its Sunday Kos booster bowl, which goes for the price of R200

In the TikTok video, the meal has veggies such as beetroot and broccoli, along with rice and other stuff

The online community was divided, some saw no problem, while others felt like they were being ripped off

Woolies is selling Sunday Kos booster bowl, and Mzansi peeps had something to say. Images: @wwtaste/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

One thing about Mzansi is that there is no chill. Woolies sells ready-made Sunday meals, and the netizens have every thought to share.

@wwtaste took to their TikTok account and showed off the meals. They include veggies such as broccoli, beetroot, creamy spinach, rice and meat - to name a few.

Nice as it looks, Mzansi had few things to say, ranging from the meals being too little to saying that they can find such meals in other places at a reasonable price. They even came for the presentation. According to the video, the Woolies meal is R200.

Woolworths sells Sunday booster bowl

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers shared their thoughts on the meal

The clip got over 5k likes, with some online users grilling Woolies for selling the meals at that price. Some saw no problem and loved it.

@Lydia commented:

"Our OK sells one plate of Sunday lunch for R50 and my husband eats lunch and supper from that one serving."

@marabastad_girl said:

"I'm sure it's R9 million ❤️"

@Believer was grateful:

"Ooh thanks, Woolies going on holiday and don't want to cook or eat takeaways all the time."

@Winley had a request:

"Willing to pay the prices Woolworths must only be willing to produce larger portions. SA family starter pack, not starve a pack."

@SueYou hilariously asked:

"How much millions"

@Antonio De Abreu Gon was not impressed:

"Must be mad to pay R199 for that."

