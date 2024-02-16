A South African woman shared a TikTok video showcasing her amazing bargain finds at The Fix

@miss20something9 scored 8 stylish clothing items for only R400, including jeans for R50 originally priced at R379

The video sparked excitement among viewers, with many expressing their desire to visit The Fix and find similar deals

A South African bargain buyer from Stellenbosch amazed netizens with her recent finds at a The Fix sale.

Woman pays R400 for 8 items of clothing

A TikTok video shared by @miss20something9 shows her unpacking eight stylish clothing items she bought at The Fix recently for a jaw-dropping total of just R403.

The young woman's clothing haul included a pair of jeans for just R50 when the original price was R379. She also got more jeans, dresses, a blazer and a cute top.

The woman saved R1 528,92 after getting the pieces at their marked-down sale price.

See @miss20something9's video below:

SA reacts to woman's The Fix haul

Netizens were intrigued and influenced by the young woman's post and expressed their intentions to check the store's sale out to see what they could find too.

Robz replied:

"A jean for R50 is insane well done."

Chante Jodene said:

"Running to the fix when I get off this night shift ."

Prince Mjay Magasa wrote:

"The Fix denim is always on point that's the only thing l get from them."

thandekanqobilen commened:

"Let me run the now ‍♀️."

Ri✨ said:

"Someone check Menlyn tuuI might just give The Fix a chance."

C A S S I D Y commented:

"I will definitely pay or give anything for that black puff sleeve top ."

asiientamo149 said:

"Got the same deal in PE."

