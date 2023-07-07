A video shows sisters claiming that they raided a party, and it looked like their the time of their lives

In the video, the two ladies look like they were having fun after randomly walking into a celebration

Many people thought the video was relatable as they have done the same, especially when they were younger

A video of two women attending an event was interesting. The sisters made a vlog out of their gate-crashing experience.

A TikTok video shows how two sisters went to a party without an invite and enjoyed it. Image: @mphoentlekgafela

People enjoyed the party video content as it received over 73 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who shared their own stories about crashing parties uninvited.

Two sisters get 400 000 views after gate-crashing a party

@mphoentlekgafela, and her sister noticed there was a party at a random house, so they joined in. The two simply walked in and were offered food. Watch the video below to see how the two partied with strangers.

South Africans relate to sisters gate-crashing a party in their neighbourhood

People love to see funny videos by content creators. Others shared their own stories about how they had similar experiences going to parties without an invite.

_ lwandi!!_ said:

"3 pieces of chicken at a event you don't even know nizofa guys."

Mpho wrote:

"My kids did this once. Came back home ka di party pack and face painting."

Sedi commented:

"In Limpopo we even ask for 2litre cold drink and scones when we leave."

francesnicole4437 added:

"We spent hours trying to find my baby sister only to find her 3 streets away at a wedding sitting next to the bride &groom eating."

DineoN remarked:

"My mom would beat me for 40 days and 40 nights."

Michelle was aumsed:

"I once did this and my dad saw me."

Ndi! reminisced:

"When I was still at varsity my roommate and I would look for churches that have functions on weekends. We even attended Indians events."

