A young lady had a little important conversation with her father before she drove with him for the first time

The daughter told her dad that he should not be impatient and shout at her while she's driving

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing similar experiences

A daughter hilariously drove with her dad as a passenger for the firt time. Images: @zab033/ TikTok, @zab_bambi/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A young lady checked her dad before they went on the road. It was her first time driving with him.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @zab033, she can be seen in a car with her dad and her sister. The father was sitting on the passenger seat, while the sibling was sitting at the back.

As they were about to drive, the dad asked her daughter if she had her licence with her. She checked and found it. The young lady hilariously told her dad to be patient and not shout at her while she was driving otherwise she would hop off the car - lol.

The young woman's efforts went under the bridge as her dad did exactly what he was told not to do.

"Update: The talk didn’t work, he still shouted at me! Also, it is so clear where my patience issues stem from!!"

Daughter tells dad not to shout at her while driving

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the video

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@SasaMbambo wrote:

"Nah he really needed that talk cuz why is he asking about your license already 🤭🤭😂😂😂😂."

@thandiswamsomi❤️‍🔥 expressed:

"Very important conversation this one ☝️😭."

@Kamohelo Modise 🤍 said:

"I could tell already by his tone when he was asking for the license 😭🤣."

@Lile 🤍 commented:

"Yah yoh , he's such a dad 😭😭😭😭."

@Makhosazana_Ndlovu could relate:

"Definitely my dad 😭😭😭."

@MissBuhle laughed:

"He's already shouting 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@zweli284 shared:

"It's not only you girls experiencing the yelling and stuff even guys experience that from their fathers talking from experience."

Source: Briefly News