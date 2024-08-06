A young student on TikTok claimed they tried to scam Shein and failed, as the store wanted their items returned

A Shein customer thought they were slick when they tried bamboozling the popular online marketplace.

Using the handle @anohh on TikTok, the app user shared a clip taping the once-sealed bag of contents bought from the store. The clip then cuts to the TikTokker walking towards a vehicle to return the items.

This presumably occurred after @anohh allegedly received a message from a logistics company to hand over the parcel for collection.

The young shopper noted in the caption:

"Shein refunds will be the end of you all."

@anohh also claimed in the clip that Shein discovered the alleged scam and wanted their products back. Hence, the exchange.

Watch the video below:

Online users wonder about Shein 'scam'

The viral video had many social media users thinking about the alleged scam @anohh carried out.

@mbbaallii_s said in the comments:

"Tell me this is not true, please, because I did four refunds."

@thatiieana shared their experience with the online store (presumably when they also tried asking for a refund) and wrote:

"They took a picture of me holding my parcels."

@tshepiimasethe1 laughed and shared a similar 'successful' situation with another online marketplace:

"My mom always refunds at Temu, but we get to keep the items."

@amahleayakhula seemed desperate to hack the system and shared with the online community:

"How do you all do the refund thing? Please plug a poor child who is willing to go to jail."

South African woman claims Temu scammed her

In a related article, the tables turned when Briefly News reported about a lady who accused Temu of taking her for a ride.

TikTokker @tondifionah777 claimed the package was too small for the items she bought from the online retail store. She also stated that she spent no more than R500 for the items.

