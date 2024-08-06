A young woman who went to a "cute" food establishment shared that she did not check the prices before going to the place

Her eyes widened when she saw the price of popular alcoholic beverages, which reached tens of thousands of rands

The prices of alcohol also stunned people on the internet, who shared that they would have left the restaurant

A young woman was surprised to see what she had to cough up for alcohol if she had to order the drink. Images: @oratile_rhane1

Source: Instagram

Treating yourself to a good meal and drink is the best way to spoil yourself. However, the prices can sour anyone's day if not checked before arrival.

Content creator Oratile Rhané shared on her TikTok account (@oratile_rhane1) that she went to a "cute restaurant." Without disclosing the name of the establishment, the young woman was surprised to see the pricey items on the menu, something she admitted she had not done beforehand.

Bottles of alcohol were tens of thousands of rands, even reaching five digits, which widened Oratile's eyes. While the beauty did not show the price of the meals, the digits given gave people a clear indication of what they could expect.

Watch the video below:

Prices stun the online community

Although the prices can disrupt some people's pockets, social media users could not help but laugh at Oratile's reaction to the menu.

Taken aback, @mash_ntando asked:

"Is this in rands?"

After @esethusiphojayde said they would have left the restaurant immediately, the content creator shared:

"Eish, I'm still in pain."

@palesa193 shared what they would have done after seeing the prices:

"I would leave as soon as they hand me the menu."

@whiteeteee_ told members of the online community:

"This is why my friends and I check the menu before we even step foot in a new restaurant."

TikTokker @iamamesmith humorously added in the comment section:

"I would fake an emergency to run out."

Stressed woman's friends argue over restaurant bill

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who went out with friends and shared a video of them arguing over splitting the bill.

One friend stated that the price of the water should be split into three, which led a person to state they did not consume a lot of the drink. People in the comment section laughed at the viral video and shared how they would pay when out with a group of friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News