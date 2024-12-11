Former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mabhudi Khanyeza could get a new job shortly after parting ways with the Kwa-Zulu Natal side

After leaving his coaching post at Lamontville Golden Arrows, Mabhudi Knayeza could be set for a new job in the PSL.

The former striker is reportedly close to joining Richards Bay FC, while former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is favoured to replace Khanyeza at Arrows.

Mabhudi Khanyeza is looking for a new job after leaving Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Source: Instagram

Khanyeza recently left his post in Arrows' technical staff, making it the second coaching change in Mzansi after PSL champions Sundowns sacked Mngqithi.

Mabhudi Khanyeza is tipped for a new role

Khanyeza's possible new role is discussed in the tweet below:

Due to several coaching changes, Khanyeza could get a quick return to coaching, and Richards Bay has reportedly shown an interest after sacking Brandon Truter.

It remains to be seen if Khanyeza will replace Truter as the head coach after he served as co-coach of Natal rivals, Arrows.

Fans made their predictions

Local football fans reacted on social media by predicting where certain PSL coaches could end up.

Ditiro Seerane is philosophical:

"My grandfather once told me that if you walk in the bush and see the same tree twice, know that you're lost. So if Mngqithi returns to Arrows, it means he failed at the top."

Sboniso Khumalo made a prediction:

"He's going to Richards Bay FC."

Masilo Callies said there was a reason why Khanyeza left Arrows:

"He's paving the way for Manqoba Mnqgithi."

Thabo Mohlaping picked a new club for Khanyeza:

"Richards Bay loading."

Oscar Mhayise Hlatshwayo asked a question:

"Why? What did the players do to get this punishment? Does the club hate winning?"

Franco Sizani is curious:

"They must hire Junior Khanye; I want to see something."

Lebroy Punter Gastrov is pessimistic:

"He will never coach again."

Macseny Mazhetese says Arrows already has a plan:

"Arrows' original coach is on his way."

Tiyani Wa Riendzo DC feels for Khanyeza:

“I'm sorry black child.”

Patrick Sebueng is frustrated by the changes:

"No rest in Mzansi."

