Thando Thabethe had tongues wagging recently after she shared her workout video

The radio personality hit the gym for some weightlifting drills, and Mzansi was impressed by her commitment

Followers cheered Thabooty on, stunned by how strong she was for such a petite woman

Thando Thabethe impressed fans with her intense weightlifting workout. Images: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Thando Thabethe, recently hit the gym and shared an impressive workout video from her weightlifting session. Honey, that woman put in the work!

Thando Thabethe stuns in workout video

Thando Thabethe is fighting weight gain in the winter and recently hit the gym for an intense workout session.

As they say, summer bodies are made in winter, and the Thabooty founder ensured that "tha booty" was ready for swimsuit season.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thando shared a clip from her weightlifting session, during which she switched from 5 kg weight plates to 10 kg.

The award-winning radio personality had her eye on the prize and did not flinch when she re-upped her weights, a clear indicator that she's used to the heavy lifting:

Mzansi reacts to Thando Thabethe's workout video

Followers were equally shocked and impressed by the Unstoppable Thabooty star's strength and cheered her on:

South African DJ, Thuli Phongolo, was stunned:

"Thando, I’m so scared of you! What??"

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Naves, teased Thando:

"Sgora!"

malik45p joked:

"The way my ribs and everything would break. You're so strong."

blesskatty wrote:

"She's definitely committed to those gains."

MangamahleM5 posted:

"My back cracked from just watching this!"

MasinaThul36491 was impressed:

"This woman is strong!"

NothaButhelezi noted:

"CrossFit, baby! I love how so many people, especially women, are falling in love with CrossFit. Once you start, there’s no going back!"

Aria4991 responded:

"Wow, I am so proud of her!"

