Thando Thabethe continues to grow her business she recently introduced the newest addition to her underwear line that she'll be selling

The actress has been running Thabooty since 2017, and it has been growing from strength to strength

Thando shared the news on the socials, and some of her supporters were already eager to find out more information about her latest range

Thando Thabethe made another major business move. The TV personality added waist trainers to her list of products that are available at Thabooty

Thando has been running her underwear brand for four years. The label has some impressive accolades and is now looking to grow even bigger, and its new line is the first step in that direction.

Thando Thabethe announces waist trainers

DailySun reports that Thando is ready to launch her waist trainers officially. The star made the announcement on Twitter with a promotional video showing how to wear the product.

Some eager beavers commented that they cannot wait for the product. Others already wanted to know the price so that they can get their piece early with a pre-order.

@malehlo51036630 commented:

"How much?"

@Dimpho59433012 commented:

"Love this."

@Nomz24811696 commented:

"But doesn’t it show when wearing a slim dress?"

@nkomothandeka34 commented:

"Firstly congratulations sis, second can I get prices?"

@maleka.brenda commented:

"Congratulations Thando."

Source: Briefly News