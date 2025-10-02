Nota Baloyi fuelled speculation around Nathi Mthethwa's passing after sharing footage of a person believed to be a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Etoile hotel in Paris

The alleged housekeeper shared details about the windows on the floor, Nathi Mthethwa was on before he allegedly took his own life

Social media agreed with Nota Baloyi's post, while others dismissed the alleged housekeeper's testimony

Nota Baloyi sparked debate after sharing a new snippet on Nathi Mthethwa.

Nota Baloyi has sparked more speculation after sharing a clip of a person believed to be a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Etoile hotel in Paris, where Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa was found dead. Mthethwa, who was serving as South Africa’s Ambassador to France, was found dead in the inner courtyard of the hotel on Tuesday, 30 September 2020.

Several South Africans have disputed the official story that Nkosinathi Mthethwa jumped from the 22nd floor, especially considering the events that preceded his passing. Controversial music executive turned podcast host Nota Baloyi, who questioned the official story about Mthethwa’s passing from the start, fuelled more speculation with his new post.

Nota Baloyi shares alleged new clip about Nathi Mthethwa

On Thursday, 2 October 2025, Baloyi reshared a video of an individual believed to be a housekeeper at the hotel where Nathi Mthethwa was found dead. In the video, the alleged housekeeper suggested that the official explanation that Mthethwa jumped from the 22nd floor was implausible. The alleged housekeeper explained that the windows on that floor do not fully open.

“The window is a little blocked there. I don’t know how he jumped there, but the windows are really closed. There is no space for one to put their head out. There is no space. I work on those floors. Yeah. It’s a little bit strange because if you enter the room, the window is always blocked. You can’t even put your hand. It’s a bit complicated now. I don’t know how he did it. I don’t know if he forced it, and I don’t know,” the alleged housekeeper explained.

Watch the full video below:

Social media reacts to alleged new video about Nathi Mthethwa

Social media users filled the comment section with a mix of reactions. While some agreed with the alleged housekeeper’s sentiments, others dismissed them outright.

Here are some of the comments:

@KhathiThantsha agreed:

“And the windows have sensors; if one attempts to break the windows, they will trip the alarm. So, this is a story.”

@lerumo479 said:

“You were right all along. He might probably be in Monaco.”

@AkolyzSA suggested:

“You were spot on, another Gavin Watson.”

@Sipho14J highlighted:

“No footage yet. Hotel lobbies have cameras even the exits and entrances have cameras. They need to provide something to show the time and whether he was alone.”

@EugeneZweli alleged:

“Well, the French intelligence is known for doing clean sweeps.”

Nota Baloyi fuelled speculation after sharing a video about Nathi Mthethwa.

DJ Warras red flags Nathi Mthethwa's death

