Who is Charles Oliveira's wife? From ex Talita Roberta Pereira to Vitoria Brum

Charles Oliveira's wife was Talita Roberta Pereira from 2014 to the early 2020s. After their private divorce, the Brazilian-born UFC star moved on with Vitoria Brum, and they welcomed their child in 2024.

Charles Oliveira with Vitoria Brum (L) and Talita Roberta Pereira with their daughter Tayla (R). Photo: @charlesdobronxs/@taylasoliveira (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Talita Roberta Pereira was Charles Oliveira's girlfriend early in his UFC career, and they were married during the second half of the 2010s.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion, nicknamed Do Bronx, introduced Vitoria Brum as his new girlfriend in late 2023.

Charles Oliveira has two kids, including daughter Tayla Oliveira and son Dominic Oliveira Brum.

Charles Oliveira's profile summary

Full name Charles Oliveira da Silva Date of birth October 17, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of November 1989) Place of birth Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Ex-wife Talita Roberta Pereira Partner Vitoria Brum (since 2023) Children Tayla Oliveira, Dominic Oliveira Brum Parents Ozana Oliveira, Francisco Antonio da Silva Siblings Hermison Oliveira Profession Mixed martial artist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Charles Oliveira is dating Vitoria Brum

The former UFC Lightweight Champion has been dating Vitoria Brum since 2023. Vitoria is a Brazilian influencer with over 62,200 Instagram followers. She also runs a clothing shop called Vitoria Brum Clothes in Guarujá, São Paulo.

Charles Oliveira made their relationship Instagram official in early November 2023 with the simple caption "My baby." The couple made their first public appearance at UFC São Paulo 2023 the following day.

They have since been regulars at public events, his matches across the world, and on social media. In a June 2024 Instagram post, Vitoria celebrated her relationship with the Brazilian mixed martial artist, writing:

I didn't imagine that this love existed. The love that is peace, affection, companionship, and friendship. You showed me how good it is to love and especially to be loved. You make me be the best version of myself I didn't even know I had.

Five facts about Charles Oliveira. Photo: Chris Unger on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Vitoria and Charles Oliveira have a son

In March 2024, Charles Oliveira announced on Instagram that he was expecting a baby boy with Vitoria Brum. Their son Dominic Oliveira Brum was born on October 5, 2024. The parents set up an Instagram account for the young Oliveira where they share his milestones.

The couple celebrated Dominic's first birthday in October 2025 with a Lion King-themed party alongside friends and family. Charles uploaded a video from the fun-filled ceremony with the caption:

Happy 1st birthday, my little prince. Daddy loves you so much. May God always take care of you and our family.

Charles Oliveira and Vitoria Brum during their baby shower in March 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil. Photo: @vitoriabrum_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charles Oliveira was married to Talita Roberta Pereira

The MMA star met Talita Roberta Pereira in the late 2000s before he made his UFC debut in 2010. They tied the knot in February 2014 after about six years of dating. The ex-couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Tayla Oliveira, in April 2017.

Talita and Charles Oliveira's divorce was done quietly. The couple seem to have a cordial co-parenting relationship. They continue to work together at Brazil-based Instituto Charles Do Bronx and CT Charles Oliveira Gold Team, according to Roberta's Instagram bio.

Talita Roberta is also trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She previously ran a virtual apparel store before moving into the medical field. She works at Casa de Saúde Guarujá Hospital in São Paulo.

Charles Oliveira with his ex-wife, Talita Roberta Pereira and their daughter, Tayla, in Guarujá, Litoral, São Paulo, Brazil, in December 2022. Photo: @taylasoliveira (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Talita Roberta Pereira is in a new relationship

Charles Oliveira's ex-wife is dating Brazilian CrossFit Level 1 trainer and fitness enthusiast Leo Benzi. Talita mainly keeps their relationship private, but Leo's Instagram is tagged on her Instagram bio. It is unclear when they started dating. Benzi seems to be the father of two, per his social media posts.

Leo Benzi (L) and Talita Roberta Pereira (R) in Brazil. Photo: @leobenzii/@talitaaroberta (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charles Oliveira is a present dad to his kids

The São Paulo-born father of two calls Tyla and Dominic his greatest treasures and is often seen spending time with them. In an October 2024 Instagram post featuring Vitoria and the kids, he wrote:

My family, my foundation, my safe place where I am happy. Thank you, Jesus, for providing me with a wonderful family. May our steps be guided and led by the Lord Jesus.

Dominic and Tayla were in the arena when he won his fight at UFC Rio 2025 against Mateusz Gamrot via second-round submission at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Charles' chest features a large tattoo of Tayla, whom he has credited for inspiring him to work hard in the UFC.

Following Tayla's birth in 2017, Charles had an impressive 11-match winning streak and went on to win the UFC Lightweight Championship on May 15, 2021. She is following in her dad's footsteps in mixed martial arts and has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu alongside her love for horse riding, according to her Instagram.

Charles Oliveira and Vitoria Brum with their kids, Dominic and Tayla, in Times Square, New York City, in March 2025. Photo: @charlesdobronxs (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Charles Oliveira denied dating Ice Spice

The Brazilian UFC star was rumoured to be in a relationship with American rapper Ice Spice from 2023. In a July 2023 interview with Nina Marue Daniele, he revealed that he did not know who the rapper was.

The rumour resurfaced on Valentine's Day 2025. An X (Twitter) user asked Charles Oliveira if he was still dating Ice Spice, and he replied with "Never did."

Does Charles Oliveira have a disease?

The UFC star has battled various health issues since childhood. He was diagnosed with rheumatic fever and a heart murmur at the age of 7. He also had poor eyesight before he underwent corrective eye surgery.

Charles Oliveira, who believes in God, has not let his health affect his career after almost being paraplegic. He is now a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu alongside his UFC achievements.

Charles Oliveira working out at Barra Shopping Mall on October 8, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Ed Mulholland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Camila Oliveira is not related to Charles Oliveira

Camila Oliveira is a Brazilian model and female UFC fighter from São Paulo, where Charles was born, but they have no blood relation. Charles's known sibling is his younger brother Hermison Oliveira, who is also a mixed martial artist.

Conclusion

From Charles Oliveira's former wife, Talita, to his blossoming relationship with Vitoria Brum and his two kids, they have all defined his life in and out of the octagon. His life is firmly rooted in family and his community in Guarujá.

