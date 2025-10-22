Meet Susana Gómez, the Colombian architect and mother of Maluma's baby Paris

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known by his stage name Maluma, is a Colombian singer-songwriter and rapper considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists. His fame thrust the spotlight into his personal relationships, including Susana Gómez, his current partner and mother of his child, who also hails from Colombia.

Maluma at the Empire State Building in October 2025, and with Susana at The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November 2023 in Spain. Photo: John Nacion and Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Maluma's girlfriend's name is Susana Gómez , not to be confused with Colombian politician Susana Gómez Castaño.

, not to be confused with Colombian politician Susana Gómez Castaño. Although undisclosed, Susana and Maluma have been romantically linked since 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

undisclosed, since 2020 and have been going strong ever since. Susana Gómez's baby, whom she had with Maluma, was born in 2024 and is named Paris .

whom she had with Maluma, . Susana is an architect, interior designer, and entrepreneur who designs jewellery and has her own jewellery brand alongside her sister.

Susana Gómez's profile summary

Full name Susana Gómez Date of birth November 11, 1992 Age 32 years old at the time of writing (2025) Birthplace Medellín, Colombia Profession Architect, interior designer, entrepreneur Current residence Medellín, Colombia Current nationality Columbian Marital status Single Children One daughter (Paris Londoño Gomez) Social media Instagram TikTok

Susana Gómez and Maluma met in 2020

The details surrounding how the duo met are reported differently online, with one source stating they met on the set of a music video and another reporting that they met through a mutual friend. Despite no confirmation on how they met, they were spotted walking Maluma's dog together in Miami in August 2020 and are presumed to have been a couple since.

The couple were first confirmed to be spotted walking Maluma’s dog together in 2020. Photo: @TioMaluma on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Despite speculation, Maluma and Susana are not married

In 2023, rumours began making the rounds online that Susana and Maluma may be engaged following her being spotted wearing a diamond ring. Maluma went on to confirm that no proposal had taken place. However, Susana has been married before.

Before meeting Maluma, the interior designer was previously married but divorced by the time they met. There are no details regarding who her ex-husband is or when they were married and subsequently divorced.

The couple share one daughter, Paris

Maluma's daughter's full name is Paris Londoño Gomez. She was born on March 9, 2024 and is the first and only child the couple shared at the time of writing. The singer confirmed that his daughter's name stems from being born and conceived in Paris, France.

The couple announced that they were expecting a child together through his music video for his song Procura, which was played at Maluma's Don Juan Tour concert at the Capital One Arena in October 2023. The video shows the couple's personal lives together and the announcement of the baby's gender.

Maluma and Susana Gomez at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla on November 16, 2023. Photo: Jorge Guerrero (modified by author)

Susana Gómez’s profession

Susana is a jewellery designer, interior decorator, and entrepreneur. In February 2023, Susana launched Sileo Timeless Jewellery design alongside her sister Juliana. The duo both own and design the jewellery pieces, and the company's website describes the pieces:

'Our brand aims to offer you a product with an organic, real and natural sense. In addition to providing you timeless jewelry pieces that are produced with the highest quality materials, the items are handmade by Colombian craftspeople.'

Frequently asked questions

Although Maluma is a public figure, and by extension, so is his partner; little is known of Susana's life outside of her high-profile relationship. She is a businesswoman by trade, with a jewellery company that she owns alongside her sister.

How old is Susana Gómez?

Susana was born on November 11, 1992, making her 32 at the time of writing. She is two years younger than Maluma, who was born on January 28, 1994.

The couple generally keep their relationship private, but occasionally give fans a glimpse online. Photo: Martin Bernetti and @gusta_mendez and on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

How many kids does Susana Gómez have?

Susana only has one child, the daughter she shares with Maluma. It is also Maluma's first and only child at the time of writing.

Are Maluma and Susana Gómez still together?

The public couple are still together as of 2025. Despite keeping their relationship mainly under wraps, fans are given occasional glimpses into their ongoing relationship via Maluma's social media. The internationally-acclaimed Colombian singer confirmed they were still going strong in early 2024 after sharing photos of the couple and their child, calling her 'the love of our lives.'

Conclusion

Despite her high-profile relationship with an international singing sensation, much about Susana Gómez's life remains under wraps. However, we do know the couple expanded their family through the birth of their daughter, Paris, and are slowly publicising their relationship online as it strengthens.

